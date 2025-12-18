Cincinnati Weekend Picks December 19-21

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Museum Center

This weekend truly kicks off the holiday season—Hannukah, the winter solstice, then Christmas and Kwanzaa. There’s no shortage of fun and festive activities to choose from, but here are just a few to check out.

Jungle Jim’s Cookie Walk

The Fairfield Jungle Jim’s bakery is letting you customize your own cookie box at the annual Cookie Walk. Participants will select their box size and fill it up with as many festive cookies as they desire. Price will vary based on box size and weight. The walk will be located near the front of the store by the Sushi Bar. Fri, Dec 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

David Choate’s Hot Chocolate

Revolution Dance Theatre presents the city’s first and only African American Nutcracker experience for the fifth year, featuring a soul-stirring story, original music, and choreography by David Choate. In addition to classic ballet, the show features hip-hop, contemporary, and vogue dancers. Tickets start at $20. Fri Dec 19–Sun, Dec 21, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Moshe Kasher’s CODA/SWITCH

Emmy winning stand-up comedian Moshe Kasher will be celebrating Hannukah with four performances of his newest comedy special, CODA/SWITCH. The show has been described as a funny yet highly emotional journey through Kasher’s childhood as the ASL interpreter for his entirely deaf family in a Hasidic Jewish community. Tickets are $27.43 for general admission or $37.95 for VIP. Fri, Dec 19-Sat, Dec 20, 7:30 or 9:45 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Chris Isaak Concert

Singer-songwriter, platinum selling artist, and Grammy nominee Chris Isaak is bringing his Chris-mas tour to the Hard Rock Casino. Isaak, best known for songs like “Wicked Game” and “Blue Hotel” will be performing a mix of his own music and festive holiday classics. Tickets start at $80. Fri, Dec 19, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, Pendleton

Egg Nog Jog 5K

Mt. Adams’ Christmas 5K is back for the 33rd year. Racers will have the option to run or walk the difficult yet scenic course that goes from Jerome and St. Gregory through Eden Park. The race will be followed by an awards ceremony with festive fun, food, a costume contest, and plenty of egg nog. Registration is $35 or $40 on race day—kids 17 and under get $5 off. Sat, Dec 20, 10 a.m., El Barril, 940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams

Festive Frolic at the Cincinnati Museum Center

The Museum Center is offering up a full day of holiday programming for all ages. You can enjoy a puppet show and sing-alongs in the Newsreel Theater, seasonal crafts at the History in the Making Classroom, a solstice science show on the Science Stage, holiday storytimes and dance parties in the Children’s Museum, and plenty more. Check the website for a full schedule. Most events are included with museum admission. Sat, Dec 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Braxton Covington 7th Annual Reindeer Games

Compete against your fellow bar patrons at the seventh annual gauntlet of holiday games. Participants get a scorecard from the bar to begin the night of friendly competition. Whoever has the highest point total at the end of the night will receive a $100 Braxton gift card. Sat, Dec 20, 6-9 p.m., Braxton Brewery Covington, 29 W. Seventh St., Covington

Afroman “Merry Spliffmas”

Rapper and famous Ohio resident Afroman is “rolling one up and sparking it twice” at this festive and smoky concert. The “Because I Got High” artist has a holiday album of his own—A Colt 45 Christmas—so prepare for songs like “O Chronic Tree,” “12 J’s of Christmas,” and “I Wish You Would Roll A New Blunt.” Tickets start at $33 and you must be at least 16 and show ID to get in. Sat, Dec 20, 8 p.m., Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., East End

Ohio Lesbian Archives Winter Solstice Party

The OLA will be open to the public for this coffehouse style celebration of the winter solstice. This free event will feature coffee, baked goods, live music, tours of the archives, and historical presentations on special items from the collection. Sun, Dec 21, 1-3 p.m., Ohio Lesbian Archives, 1308 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

A Very Mary Christmas with Alyssa Edwards

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars and overall world-famous drag queen and reality TV star Alyssa Edwards will be performing her holiday show, A Very Mary Christmas, at Bogart’s. Prepare for an evening of comedy, dancing, over-the-top outfits, and plenty of holiday surprises. Tickets start at $49 and you must be at least 18 to attend. Sun, Dec 21, 8 p.m., Bogart’s, 2621 Short Vine St., Corryville