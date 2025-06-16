Cincinnati’s Free Learning and Networking Opportunities

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Parks Foundation

Community Yoga in the Park

Meditate and release your stress with downward dog and mountain pose each Saturday at 11 a.m. during 45-minute group yoga classes in Burnet Woods. All experience levels are welcome to the sessions led by World Peace Yoga. 3251 Brookline Ave., Clifton

Cincinnati COOKS! Culinary Job Training

Freestore Foodbank’s Cincinnati COOKS! is a 10-week culinary job-training course on commercial kitchen and professional culinary skills, food safety, and more. Classes take place 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday. 112 E. Liberty St., Over-the-Rhine

Recovery Support Groups

NAMI Southwest Ohio offers peer-led, 90-minute support groups for adults experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition, taking place both in-person and virtually on various days, times, and locations every week.

Wave Pool Community Ceramic Classes

The team of ceramics artists at Camp Washington’s Wave Pool arts center teaches students basic ceramics skills from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

Women’s Initiative Connections

The Northern Kentucky Chamber hosts female professionals for Monday happy hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Monthly Tuesday coffee klatches at 8 a.m. let you network with likeminded business leaders at rotating Northern Kentucky locations.