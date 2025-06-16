A Majestic Queen Anne in Clifton

Photograph courtesy Comey & Shepherd Realtors

Address: 3507 Clifton Ave., Clifton

Price: $995,000

While the phrase, ‘they don’t make ‘em like they used to’ is a favorite utterance of old timers, there are instances when its truth can’t be denied, especially in terms of architecture. A shining example of this recently hit the market, reigning resplendent in the Clifton Gaslight district. “This beautiful home is a rare chance to own a piece of Cincinnati’s architectural heritage right in the heart of Clifton,” says realtor Billy Belshaw.

Built in 1885, the Queen Anne was designed by noted architect James W. McLaughlin, who graced the city with buildings such as the Old Main Library (torn down in 1955 but once considered one of the country’s most incredible libraries), the original Cincinnati Art Museum, St. Francis Seraph Church, the Cincinnati Gas-Light & Coke Building, and more. McLaughlin also designed other residences on Clifton Avenue, two of which are on the U.S. National Register.

The grandeur of this particular home is enough to stop you in your tracks, thanks, in part, to its commanding size—more than 5,400 square feet. A recent exterior renovation acted as a breath of fresh air to highlight and enhance original features. The limestone and brick façade includes a turret, arched windows, stained glass, intricate trim, a slate roof, and copper gutters.

Incredibly, 3507 Clifton has only changed owners twice since 1942. As a result, much of its interior has been carefully preserved, which is glorious music to the ears of any old home enthusiast. All the Queen Anne hallmarks are here, from unpainted woodwork to functioning pocket doors to an envy-inducing amount of stained glass.

Some special features stand in a league of their own, like a third-floor room at the top of the turret with incredibly unique, bell-shaped, leaded glass windows. It feels reminiscent of a princess’s perch, taken straight from the pages of a storybook.

Downstairs, a hand-painted ceiling mural appears in the dining room—a showstopper of a space that also boasts one of the home’s German fireplace mantels and tile surround. A wood-trimmed alcove punctuates a picture window with sidelights, complete with yellow-hued stained glass in the top half. As sunlight streams through the windows, it plays off the mural’s golden pigment, casting the room in an almost gilded glow. The effect is incredibly warm and inviting, a sentiment which Belshaw echoes, “Every room invites you to slow down and take it all in.”

Moving up the staircase delivers yet another feast for the eyes. Wood-paneled walls, intricate balusters, and an enormous stained-glass window that stretches from the first floor landing all the way to the top of the second floor. Like so many of the other original aspects in the home, it remains in excellent shape. “The expansive stained-glass window along the staircase is truly breathtaking,” Belshaw says.

Thoughtful improvements have been made in key areas, like the kitchen, to make allowances for modern comfort and improved efficiency (like updated HVAC). The kitchen is now bright and open, with cheerful, baby blue cabinets and classic subway tile. Both counter space and storage are plentiful, while the gold fixtures bring a contemporary touch.

The home’s expansive footprint includes five-and-a-half bathrooms. Several include fabulously colorful vintage tile complemented by equally lively wallpaper. There are six bedrooms, with living spaces extending all the way to the third floor, where an established apartment offers immediate income-generating potential. Sitting on nearly a half-acre lot, there’s ample privacy and a soothing amount of green space.

When you pair expert design with quality materials, the winning combination ensures the timelessness of a home. Now, 140 years later, 3507 Clifton remains as regal as the day its construction was complete.