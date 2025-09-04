Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 5-7

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Museum Center

Now that it’s football season and Oktoberfest season, the city is packed to the gills with all kinds of festivals, parties, concerts, and other celebrations. Here are some to check out this weekend.

Factory 52 Oktoberfest

Braxton Brewery at Factory 52 will be transformed into a Bavarian beer hall for the weekend. In addition to the release of seasonal brews like Oktoberfuel, there will be live music and competitions including a stein hoist, stein slide, pretzel toss, and dachshund costume contest. Check the event page for the music and activity schedules. Fri, Sept 5-Sun, Sept 7, Braxton Factory 52, 4600 Beech St., Norwood

Kings Island Pride Night

Cincinnati Pride has rented out all of Kings Island for a night of community, drag, and rollercoasters. Tickets are $48 and include admission to the park and the all-star drag lineup hosted by Stixen Stones including Drag Race alums Bosco and Kerri Colby, Camp Wanakiki alum Clinica Deprecious, Chasity Marie (Mx. Cincinnati Pride), Fifi LeFay, Guad Ala Jara, Jessica Dimon, Johnny Justice, Lola Vuitton, Nichelle Kartier, and Vanta Black. The official afterparty will be at Bloom OTR. Fri, Sept 5, 6 p.m.-midnight, Kings Island, Kings Island Dr., Mason

Whimmydiddle 2025

The Hamilton music festival returns with indie rock headliners Grace Potter and The Devil Makes Three. Other acts include Town Mountain, Taylor Hunnicut, and Clay Street Unit. General admission tickets are $45 for one day or $75 for two. VIP tickets are $80 for one day or $150 for two and they include food and drink vouchers. Check the official website for each day’s lineup. Fri, Sept 5-Sat, Sept 6, 6:30 p.m., RiversEdge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

The Fall Native Plant Festival

Civic Garden Center is giving you a kickstart on your fall gardening with a giant sale of over 70 different native fall plants. New for this year, CGC will also be selling brassicas (edible greens like kale, collards, broccoli) along with instructions on how best to grow and cook them. Education sessions include growing milkweed for monarch butterflies, native tree propagation and seed collection, planting for moths, acorn processing, and tool sharpening. There will also be live music, food trucks, and a coffee cart from Mom’n’em. Sat, Sept 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Garden Center, 2715 Reading Rd., Avondale

Cincinnati Museum Center 1940s Day

Union Terminal is taking you back in time on 1940s Day with historical demonstrations, costumes, big band music, tours, and more. Special activities include a vintage car show, wartime food samplings, hat making workshops, radio broadcasts, historian lectures, and a moment of Honor Parade at noon. For a schedule of all activities, check the official site. Sat, Sept 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

UC Football Home Opener

The Bearcats will take the field at Nippert Stadium for the first time this season against the Bowling Green Falcons. After last week’s heartbreaking loss against Nebraska, Satterfield and the boys are ready to come back swinging with the energy of a home crowd behind them. Keep an eye out for Bowling Green’s social media sensation, Pudge the cat. Sat, Sept 6, 3:30 p.m., Nippert Stadium, 2700 Bearcat Way, CUF

Urban League Annual Diamond Gala

The Urban League of Southwestern Ohio is throwing its annual fundraising gala at the Sharonville Convention Center. Attendees will enjoy an open bar, formal dinner, dessert by the bite, networking with some of the city’s most prominent business leaders and philanthropists, and music by DJ Vader and special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff. Tickets are $225 with all proceeds going to the Urban League. Sat, Sept 6, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

50 Years of Vietnamese in America: A One-Day Celebration

Asianati and Lang Thang Coffee are hosting an all-night party night to celebrate the release of New Wave, a documentary about the Vietnamese new wave movement in the 1980s. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with food and coffe from Lang Thang group including bánh bao, bánh mì, Vietnamese coffee tiramisu, cà phê sữa đá (iced coffee) with optional ube or pandan cold foam, and espresso martinis. The film will be screened at 7:30 p.m. (you’ll need to buy a ticket here). From 9 p.m.-midnight, there will be an afterparty where DJ Doboy will be blasting Vietnamese new wave hits. Sat, Sept 6, 6 p.m.-midnight, Kenwood Theatre, 5901 E. Galbraith Rd. Suite 200, Sycamore Twp.

The War and Treaty at Cincinnati Pops

Country duo The War and Treaty will be performing with Cincinnati Pops for a musical experience combining the modern Nashville sound with the grandiosity of an orchestra. Damon Gupton makes his debut as the first-ever Principal Guest Conductor for the Pops at this show. Tickets start at $35. Sat, Sept 6, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

TCT Emery Theater Block Party

To celebrate the grand reopening of the Emery, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is throwing a block party. This free and family-friendly event will have a ribbon cutting, tours of the theater, music from Q102, face painting, balloon animals, character meet-and-greets, a giant screen playing the Bengals game, food from local eateries, and more. Sun, Sept 7, noon-4 p.m., Emery Theater, 1112 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine