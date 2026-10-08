Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 9-11

Photograph courtesy Queen Bee Half Marathon

If you somehow find yourself with free time this weekend amongst all the BLINK action, here are a few events to consider attending. If you want a comprehensive list of Halloween activities, check out our Spooky Season guide.

BLINK at Findlay Market

Findlay is letting you shop after dark amongst the new murals and live art installations for BLINK. In addition to extended hours, the Market will have tasting tours, exclusive merch, live music, DJs, silent discos, and table rentals (food vouchers and special experiences included). Tastings and table rentals must be reserved in advance. Thurs, Oct 8-Sun, Oct 11, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Asianati Night Market

On your way between BLINK districts, stop by Court Street Plaza for some food, cultural performances, and activities at Asianati’s Night Market. In addition to over 15 local restaurants, there’ll be lion dances, Taiko drums, a cosplay contest, shadow puppet-making, games, artisan vendors, and much more. Plus, the market will have exclusive community art experiences. Thurs, Oct 8-Sun, Oct 11, 5 p.m., Court Street Plaza, E. Court St., downtown

Operation Pumpkin

It’s Hamilton’s 15th annual celebration of all things pumpkin. Head to High St. and enjoy giant pumpkins (and other crops) that’ll compete for the year’s heaviest gourd. There’ll also be live pumpkin carvers, live music, a pet parade and costume contest, the Lil’ Miss Punkin’ pageant, crafts, games, rides, and over 100 artisan vendors. Fri, Oct 9-Sun, Oct 11, 11 a.m., downtown Hamilton

Indigenous People’s Day Convergence 2026

Urban Native Collective is honoring Indigenous People’s day with a weekend-long celebration. Events include an exhibition opening party at the CAC on Friday, the Speaker & Film Series at the Aronoff and the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Show at Heart of Northside on Saturday, and the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Feast at Hoffner Park on Monday. Attendance is free but registration is encouraged. Fri, Oct 9-Mon, Oct 12, various

Harper Alive: The Immersive Experience

In addition to the upcoming CAM and Taft exhibits on Charley and Edie Harper, the city is celebrating its most beloved artist couple with an immersive experience at the Mercantile. For six minutes, you’ll be surrounded by some of the Harpers’ most famous works on floor-to-ceiling LED displays with spatial audio, dynamic lighting, and an original score. Admission is free. Fri, Oct 9-Sun, Oct 11, Mercantile Immersive, 120 E. Fourth St., downtown

Aquarium After Hours: Boos & Bites

For this Fish + Sips after hours event, the Newport Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with festive drinks, seasonal food stations, pumpkin desserts, a Monster Mash Silent Disco, Underwater Pumpkin Glow access, animal encounters, and a costume contest with prizes. Tickets to this 21+ event are $85. Fri, Oct 9, 7:30-11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

Queen Bee Half Marathon

The women’s half marathon return’s to challenge runners and raise money for local women’s causes. Along the course, participants will be cheered on by live performers and DJs at refreshment zones before crossing the finish line into a party that includes special swag, chocolates, and massages. Registration is $128.78 for the half marathon and $57 for the four-miler. Sat, Oct 10, 7:30 a.m., Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, Pendleton

SPCA Cincinnati’s Tails on the Trail

Your dog can finally join you in a race at the SPCA’s fall fundraiser. Participants can either choose the chip-timed 5K run or the canine-friendly one-mile walk before crossing the finish line into the Fall Paw-ty that includes a pet costume contest, vendor village, training demos, shelter tours, food, pumpkins, kids activities, and plenty of adoptable animals. Registration is $40 for the 5K and $35 for the walk. Sat, Oct 10, 8 a.m., Francis RecreAcres Park, 11982 Conrey Rd., Sharonville

Fall Cov Craft

Covington’s curated makers market is back for a fall edition, just in time for BLINK. Shop from over 60 art and vintage vendors while enjoying live music from Alara and a familiar face—or maybe just name. It occurs to me that most readers have not, in fact, seen my face before. Sat, Oct 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sixth St. Promenade, Covington

The Inaugural Cryptid Ball

All ages are invited to the first ever ball from the Cryptid Block Party crew. Dance and be merry in your very best fancy dress and/or Cryptid costume while enjoying live music, artisan vendors, a photo booth, craft beer, and a costume contest. Sat, Oct 10, 7-11 p.m., Esoteric Brewing Co., 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills