Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 30-November 1

Photograph courtesy Findlay Market

Happy Halloweekend! It’s time to leave the work week behind, throw on a costume, and get spooky. Here are just a few festive events to choose from.

Art After Dark: Bump in the Night

The Cincinnati Art Museum is throwing a Halloween rave for this month’s Art After Dark. There’ll be free gallery entry, guided tours, docents sharing ghost stories, tarot card readings, cash bars, and music from DJ Trub and DJ K. Chantà. Costumes are encouraged as is carpooling and rideshares since parking is limited. Admission is free. Fri, Oct 30, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

The Fifth Annual Mockball

The Woodward’s annual Halloween show returns with some of the city’s local bands giving tribute performances of musical icons—this year’s are Queens of the Stone Age, DJO, Hannah Montana, Dolly Parton, Anderson .Paak, The Allman Brothers, Billy Strings, and the Black Keys. Tickets are $25 and you must be at least 16 to attend. Fri, Oct 30, 6 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Eat Along Series: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Join Solenne Catering for an immersive dinner experience where you’ll enjoy multiple themed courses as you watch Haunted Mansion (2003) starring Eddie Murphy. Each bite is inspired by specific scenes in the movie and the designated ghost hosts will bring those to you in sync with the screening. Tickets are $103 for adults and $71 for kids. Fri, Oct 30, 7 p.m., The Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum, 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run

Warm up for your trick-or-treating with 5K fun-run downtown. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part. Is a regular 5K too easy? Try the Tough Pumpkin—it’s the same course but you have to hold a pumpkin whole time. Registration is $60 and includes race entry, a lightweight tech hoodie, a finishers medal, a commemorative bib, apple cider at the finish line, and a small pumpkin to take home. Sat, Oct 31, 9 a.m., Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Halloween at CMC

A family-friendly day of spooky learning awaits at Union Terminal. Activities include a Mad Science show, Fossil Frights in the Dino Hall, a creepy critter meet-and-greets, potion-making demos, Halloween print-making, fall songs and stories, a Monster Mash party, and even more spooky crafts and demonstrations throughout the museum. Costumes are encouraged and activities are includes with general admission. Sat, Oct 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

FCC Halloween Game

FC Cincinnati is getting spooky starting at Pre-Match in the Park. From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., join the FCC Street Team and Gary the Lion in Washington Park for a Halloween party with airbrush and balloon art, lawn games, inflatables, coloring, giant Halloween ring toss, live entertainment, food trucks, and trick-or-treating with mascots. Then head to TQL stadium for the 2 p.m. match against Philadelphia Union where there will be special games and a festive kick-off. Costumes are encouraged, but check the rules before attending. Match tickets start at $41. Sat, Oct 31; Pre-Match 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Match 2 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Derry’s Fall Carnival

All ages are invited to Rhinegeist’s daytime Halloween celebration themed after Derry, Maine, the fictional town in multiple books by Stephen King. This Haunted Fall Carnival will include an interactive indoor pumpkin patch, face painting, balloon art, trick-or-treating, themed cocktails, and a free slice of pizza for kids 12 and under. Just make sure the kiddos head home by 6 p.m. or else the clown might come out to play… Sat, Oct 31, noon-6 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pennywise’s Funhouse Carnival

Once night falls, Rhinegeist’s Derry Fall Festival will be taken over by Pennywise for a night of scares and mayhem. The adults-only party will feature a DJ, dance party, themed cocktials, and killer clowns. Admission to this 21+ event is free. Sat, Oct 31, 8 p.m.-midnight, Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Halloween Bar Crawl

For $20 you can take part in a 10-bar pub crawl around OTR that includes three drink vouches, a mid-party, and after-party, and zero cover fees. Check in at Cobblestone before making your way to Afterlife, Liberty’s Bar & Bottle, MOTR, Queen City Exchange, Nice Life OTR, Pilar, Revel Urban Winery, Rosedale, and finally Bloom to conclude the crawl. Sat, Oct 31, 4-10 p.m., Cobblestone OTR, 1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

The Wisenheimers Present: Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Join the Wisenheimers as they provide live comedy commentary to the classic 1968 zombie movie, Night of the Living Dead. Tickets are $11.65. Sat, Oct 31, 8:30 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Findlay Market will host this canine costume contest where the winner will receive a year’s worth of free food from Pet Wants. Second and third place will win gift cards, but all participants will receive treats. Judging will be based on creativity, cleverness, ability to keep the costume on, and overall cuteness. There are 30 slots and registration is five dollars. Sun, Nov 1, 4:30-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine