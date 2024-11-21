Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 22-24

Embed from Getty Images

Before we get distracted with the many festivities surrounding the holidays, it’s good to take some time to ourselves. Instead of stressing out about family and food preparation, take this weekend to enjoy one of the many events taking place around town this weekend.

Fête Of Shadows Fantasy Ball

The Midnight Court is summoning you to live out your dark fantasy dreams at their annual ball. The royal invitation is $200 and includes entry, complimentary valet, a glass of champagne, light bites and desserts, tales at the campfire, and professional studio lit photos. Only those 21 and over will be admitted and the dress code is fantasy formal black-tie. Friday, November 22, 7-11 p.m., The Palomar, 2622 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

Secret Base Cinema Presents Blood Rage (1987)

Film screening society Secret Base Cinema is back at the Esquire with the 1987 Thanksgiving slasher classic, Blood Rage. This cult b-movie involves identical twins (one of whom is a serial killer,) gore, sex, awkward dialogue, and a wholesome Thanksgiving dinner. Watch out—”That’s not cranberry sauce.” The movie is rated R and tickets are $12. Friday, November 22, 7:30 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Aquarium After Dark 21+

It’s adult swim at the Newport Aquarium for the first ever 21+ After Dark event. In addition to the normal aquarium experience, there will be food stations, a cash bar, yard games, a scavenger hunt, self-guided tours, and animal ambassadors. Tickets are $59.99 but members and passholders get a discount. Friday, November 22, 7:30-11:00 p.m., Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Light Up the Levee

Head back to Newport on Saturday to ring in the holiday season will a full day of festive activities. Santa will be setting up his workshop at the Levee with crafts, toys, games, and an inflatable slide. After meeting the Big Man, you can head to Candy Cane Lane packed with treats, live music, vendors, activities, and a photo booth. The night will finish off with a candlelight procession and tree lighting ceremony followed by a Rozzi fireworks show. Saturday, November 23, 3 p.m., Newport on the Levee, Newport

Ric Hordinski at The Woodward

Local alternative music icon and guitar virtuoso Ric Hordinski will be taking the stage at The Woodward to play songs from his newest album in six years, Flesh and Ghost. Hordinski’s genre-bending work and unique recording and production process have helped form the sound of Midwestern indie. Singer-songwriter Kim Taylor will be opening. Tickets start at $25. Saturday, November 23, 7 p.m., The Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

The Roast of Northside

At the second annual Roast of Northside, local comedians and notable Northside residents will be poking fun at the place they call home for a good cause. Over a dozen roasters will take the stage at The Comet including Wayne Memmott, Karinne Turnbow, and Evan Holt. Tickets are $25 online or $35 at the door with proceeds going to NEST, Northside’s sustainability and beautification organization. Saturday, November 23, 7 p.m., The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside

BABYMETAL at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Japanese kawaii metal band BABYMETAL is bringing their unique idol group to Cincy all the way from Tokyo. Best known for songs like “Gimme Chocolate!!,” “Megitsune,” and “Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!” this cute-looking yet hardcore-sounding band will be performing in both Japanese and English. Tickets are only available through resale as the concert is officially sold out. Scene Queen will be the opening act. Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m., Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Straight Street Hill Climb

Known as “two minutes of self-inflicted torture,” this uphill road race is back for the 48th year. Competitors will choose between walking, running, biking, a combination of running and biking, or “rucking” which involves walking with a backpack that weighs around 20 pounds. Registration for .36 mile of pure uphill agony is still open. Sunday, November 24, 9 a.m., 500 Straight St., Clifton

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show

Two of the most iconic queens to have come from RuPaul’s Drag Race— Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme— are here to spread cheer through comedy, music, and pure camp. The Queens of Christmas created a brand new edition of their show, so fans of the duo can come out and enjoy without it feeling stale. This event is for people 18 and older and tickets start at $47.50. Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., downtown