Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 15-17

Photo courtesy Books By The Banks

There’s finally a chill in the air, leaves are falling, and cafés are serving eggnog lattes—we’re officially in peak November. If you want to enjoy everything Cincinnati has to offer on a nice fall weekend, check out some of the events around town.

Crafts & Cocktails: Gelli Printing & Jello Shots

Artists Melinda Welch will be teaching you printing techniques while you get tipsy. Class will start with a jello shot and proceed to the hands-on lesson about gelli printing. While this method of printmaking may be daunting for some beginners, you’ll feel more comfortable once the shots hit your system. Registration is $30 and attendees must be 21 or older. Friday, November 15, 6-8 p.m., Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3412 Clifton Ave., Clifton

Esquire Frightful Fridays: ThanksKilling (2008)

Join Brad from the Old Man Brad Podcast for a night of screams, laughs, and gobbles as he presents 2008 Thanksgiving horror/comedy cult slasher, ThanksKilling. In this harvest time horrorshow, an evil demonic turkey named Turkie terrorizes a group of college students coming home for the holiday break. Tickets are $10.25 and while the movie is not rated, it does contain graphic nudity and violence. Friday, November 15, 10 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Books By The Banks

Cincinnati’s regional books festival is back with over 100 authors. Panels and author talks will be held all day with discussions on genre, process, history, and more. Younger readers can head to the Teen Scene for Taylor Swift trivia or Kids’ Corner for non-stop programming from story time to face painting to balloon animals. Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Downtown Main Library, 800 Vine St., downtown

Meet a Meteorite at the Cincinnati Observatory

Space rock enthusiasts will be flocking to the Observatory to share their collections and love of meteorites at this annual event. You’ll be able to get up close, touch, and even buy pieces of the cosmos. There will also be presentations from astronomers and participatory data collection for scaling experiments. Registration is $12 for adults, $7 for kids, and free for members. Saturday, November 16, 7-8:30 p.m. or 8:30-10 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

Ashley Cooke: Your Place Tour

After paying her dues as an opener for some of the biggest names in modern country music, Ashley Cooke is headlining her own tour. The Nashville darling known for songs like “Your Place,” “Never Til Now,” and “Over When We’re Sober” will be playing Bogart’s with Greylan James. Tickets start at $27.50. Saturday, November 16, 7 p.m., Bogart’s, 2621 Short Vine St., Corryville

The Super Secret Five Dollar Comedy Show

A mystery guest will be taking the stage at Cincinnati’s premier comedy club. Nobody but the staff of Commonwealth Sanctuary know who the headlining comedian will be, but they left some clues—they have appeared or worked on Comedy Central, Conan, American Dad, and Family Guy. Want to solve the mystery? It’ll only cost five dollars. Saturday, November 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Commonwealth Sanctuary, 522 5th Ave., Dayton, KY

Movie Mornings at the Rink: Happy Feet (2006)

Head to the Fountain Square ice rink for a cozy movie morning. Families are invited to strap on some skates, grab some hot chocolate, and enjoy George Miller’s Happy Feet (but not at the same time, please.) Rink admission is $10 and includes skate rental. Sunday, November 17, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Art on Vine Holiday Kick Off

The monthly craft market is revving up for the Holiday season starting with Sunday’s Holiday Kick Off. Over 80 artists and vendors will set up shop over the course of the next couple months so you can get gifts for your loved ones while shopping small. If you can’t make it to this weekend’s market, there will be more three more before Christmas. Sunday, November 17, 12-6 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine