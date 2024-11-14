Thanksgiving Dinner Options Around the Queen City

Halloween has come and gone, which means Thanksgiving season is upon us. Thankfully, the Queen City has lots of options when it comes to stress-free Turkey Day meals.

Jeff Ruby’s

Serving six people, the ready-to-bake Thanksgiving spread from Jeff Ruby’s features all of the sides and sauces you could possibly need to accompany your main entrée—like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, and more—for $195. You can also add roasts and desserts for an additional charge. Pickup is available on November 26 and 27 at The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, 700 Walnut St., downtown.

Crown Restaurant Group

This year, Crown Restaurant Group has three different Turkey Day meals to choose from: the $115 option includes lasagna Bolognese and focaccia bread; the $130 option features pork loin; and the $140 option has turkey breast and a turkey leg confit. You can also order other items a la carte. Pickup is available on November 27 between 10 a.m. and noon at Five on Vine, 1324 Vine St., downtown, or have your order delivered on that day between noon and 4 p.m. for an additional fee.

Findlay Market Thanksgiving Specials

A number of different vendors are getting in the Thanksgiving spirit at Findlay Market. On November 26 and 27, select merchants will open for shopping. Grab collard greens from ETC Produce & Provisions, Yukon gold potatoes from Madison’s, cranberry relish from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen, and more. Round out your Turkey Day meal with a whole turkey from butchers like Eckerlin’s, Country Market Co., and Barlion’s Poultry and Seafood. 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, findlaymarket.org

Incline Smoke Shack

Want your Thanksgiving Day dinner a bit more casual? Incline Smoke Shack is offering a four-person meal kit for only $53, which includes one pound of smoked turkey breast, one pound of your choice of vegetables, and one pound of your choice of potatoes. Orders can be placed via email (catering@inclinesmokeshack.com) or by calling the restaurant. 7391 Forbes Rd., Sayler Park, (513) 996-1009

deSha’s American Tavern

deSha’s in Symmes Township is offering both a prix-fixe menu ($42 per person) and a carryout option ($30 per person) for the holiday. Each of the four main entrées on the prix-fixe menu comes with different sides, such as the buttermilk fried chicken accompanied with pimento mac and cheese, country green beans, and country gravy. If you go with carryout, you only get the classic roasted turkey and gravy as an entrée but your budget will thank you. 11320 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township, (513) 247-9933