Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 22-25

Photograph courtesy Taste of Cincinnati

There are plenty of way to enjoy your long Memorial Day weekend, but here’s just a taste (pun intended) of the many events around town to spice up your days off.

May Festival Weekend 2

The second weekend of this year’s May Festival starts on Thursday with On Love and Lust, a concert experience combining music with dance by the Cincinnati Ballet 2 company to explore lust and desire. On Friday and Saturday, babies will get to enjoy the May Festival experience at the Art Museum with the Minis programs. Saturday will also include the festival finale—a performance of Porgy and Bess starring festival director Julia Bullock. Thurs, May 21-Sat, May 23, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Taste of Cincinnati

The city’s biggest food festival is back with even more food and drink vendors and live entertainment across three stages. Make sure you try all the Best of Taste winners and the new CinGourmand honorees across all sections of the festival. Plus, Gym Class Heroes will be the main stage headline performers on Friday evening. Fri, May 22-Mon, May 25, Fifth St., downtown

Rumble at Rhinegeist 3

Pro Wrestling Ventures Warrior Wrestling is transforming the Rhinegeist taproom for a fight night featuring competitors like Little Blue Dragon and The Problem. Tickets to this 21+ live match are selling fast, but you can still get third row seats for $40 or standing room admission for $25. Fri, May 22, 7:30-10 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

AAPI Night at FCC

FC Cincinnati is honoring the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities starting with the 4 p.m. Pre-Match in the Park with music from DJ Jibbs, performances by Bing Yang Chinese Performing Arts Center and NrityArpana School, crafts, food, giveaways, info booths from groups like Asianati, and more. At the 7:30 match against Orlando City, members of the Cincy AAPI community will take to the pitch and sing the national anthem, educational crafts will be set up in the Fischer Homes Fan Zone, and there’ll be a soccer-themed lion dance from Âu Lạc lân Lion Dance at half time. Sat, May 23; Pre-Match 4-6:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Match 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

River Butcher Stand-Up

Comedian, writer, actor, and producer River Butcher is performing two stand-up sets at the Commonwealth Comedy Club. Butcher is best known for his comedy specials, making the show Take My Wife, guest appearances in Good Trouble and Adam Ruins Everything, and his material about the trans experience. Tickets are $22.17. Sat, May 23, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Baby Keem Concert

Grammy-winning rapper Baby Keem is bringing his Ca$ino Tour to the Brady in celebration of his new album of the same name. Tickets to see the artist best known for songs like “family ties”, “HONEST”, and “ORANGE SODA” start at $87. Sat, May 23, 8:30 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Ohio Toy and Comic Show

Over 150 tables of toys, comics, and collectibles will be set up in the West Chester Holiday Inn ballroom right on the path of the Ohio Toy Trail. Admission is $10 and all attendees will be eligible for door prizes like autographed wrestling action figure, limited-edition GI Joe comics, and film-accurate Superman figurines. Sun, May 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Holiday Inn Cincinnati N, 5800 Muhlhauser Rd., West Chester Twp.

Africa Day Celebration

Soulful Change is honoring African Union Day with the third annual Africa Day Celebration on Fountain Square. Attendees will get to enjoy cultural experiences, authentic food vendors, crafts, games, giveaways from the Reds, and music from DJ Bombos, DJ Seamles, and headliner Hooliboy. Sun, May 24, 3-8 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

AfroSwag Hair & Fashion Show

Hair becomes fashion at Sweet Sistah Splash’s AfroSwag Hair Show alongside an art market celebrating street culture and Black beauty. Models will walk the runway from 6-8 p.m. in Washington Park before heading to Memorial Hall for AfroArt After Dark where there’ll be a designer showcase, immersive exhibitions, live music, DJs, light bites, and more. Tickets for the After Dark event plus a front row seat to the hair show are $55.20. Sun, May 24; Hair Show and Market 5-8 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; After Dark 8-10 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

97th Annual Bellevue-Dayton Memorial Day

This nearly century-old celebration of Memorial Day in Northern Kentucky starts at 8:15 a.m. with the Honor Roll 5k—registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids. Then, the Bellevue memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Callahan Community Center and a Dayton service at 10 a.m. in Monument Park. The iconic parade takes off at 10:30 a.m. from Dayton Veterans Monument and ends at the Bellevue Veterans Club. Finally, there’ll be a vet party and ceremony at noon in the Veterans Club. Mon, May 25, Bellevue and Dayton KY