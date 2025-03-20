Cincinnati Weekend Picks March 21-23

Embed from Getty Images

If you aren’t glued to the tv all weekend praying your bracket doesn’t get busted too early, here are some great events around town to check out. Even if you’re out of your office March Madness pool early, you may get to see GloRilla perform live.

Spring HorrorHound Weekend

The beloved horror convention returns to the Sharonville Convention Center for a weekend of frights. Alongside the vendor and tattoo hall, attendees can meet horror stars like David Howard Thornton (the Terrifier series,) Linda Blair (The Exorcist,) Ti West (the X trilogy) in addition to daily Q&A panels for movies like Scream and Evil Dead. Terrifier fans will be extra pleased to hear that there will be two days of panels featuring cast members from all three films. Admission is $30 for Friday and Sunday, $40 for Saturday, and $70 for the weekend. Fri, Mar 21-Sun, Mar 23, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Boys and Girls Club March Madness Watch Party

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is hosting the fourth annual March Madness Watch Party fundraiser at Millions Cafe. There will be food, drinks, raffle baskets, a bracket competition, and more. You can get tickets for $10 including entry and a drink ticket or $25 which includes food and a second drink ticket. If you’re confident in your bracket, competition entry is $10. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. Fri, Mar 21, 4-10 p.m., Millions Cafe, 3210 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout

Cirque Italia Water Circus

This Italian circus company is bringing its bigtop tent to the Florence Mall. Described as an “aquatic spectacular,” the show is performed on a custom stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water for tricks and effects. There will be seven performances with two matinees offered on Saturday and Sunday. All ages are welcome to come enjoy the acrobats, jugglers, clowns, and many water features. Fri, Mar 21-Mon, Mar 24, Florence Mall, 2028 Florence Mall, Florence

American Originals: Harlem Renaissance

Music from the Harlem Renaissance will be brought to life by the Cincinnati Pops and special guest artists, the Marcus Roberts Trio. This celebration of the era’s centennial will include vocalists Mykal Kiolgore and Tatiana Mayfield, dancer Asya Little-Graves, and jazz classics from the orchestra. Fri, Mar 21-Sun, Mar 23, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Bird Walk Breakfast at Imago

To celebrate the spring equinox, local naturalist and birder Sean Gallagher will lead a bird walk on the trails of Imago’s 37-acre nature preserve. Following the hike, there will be a community pancake breakfast in the education building. Registration is free but a five dollar donation is suggested. Sat, Mar 22, 9 a.m.-noon, Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Cincinnati Cyclones Pucks N Pups Night

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome at this Cyclones game against the Kalamazoo Wings. You and your furry friend will enjoy the match with other pups while chowing down on some two dollar hot dogs. Speaking of hot dogs, the crowd-favorite wiener dog races will take place at halftime. Pups will need a special ticket. Sat, Mar 22, 7:35 p.m. puck drop, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

GloRilla Concert

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla is bringing The Glorious Tour to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The multi-platinum artist known for songs like “WHATCHU KNO BOUT ME,” “Yeah Glo!,” and “TGIF” will be bringing along guest artists Real Boston Richey and Queen Key for a packed concert with some of the hottest new names in hip-hop. All remaining tickets are resale as the show is officially sold out. Sat, Mar 22, 8 p.m., Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Greater Cincinnati Bridal and Wedding Expo

Over 70 exhibitors will be set up at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center to help you build your perfect wedding ceremony. There will be tastings from caterers, a glam bar featuring local makeup studios, a centerpiece and table pavilion, a bridal fashion show, event planning seminars, and plenty of prizes and giveaways. Registration is free online or $10 at the door. Sun, Mar 23, 1-5 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, One W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington

Summermusik: Spirit Chief Names the Animal People

As part of Summermusik’s “We Are One: Water” series, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Urban Native Collective are putting on a special concert to teach families about the importance of water in Native culture. The program will feature presentations by the Urban Native Collective, choral works, traditional hoop dancing by Starr Chief Eagle, a Navajo piano performance by Connor Chee, and a reading of Spirit Chief Names the Animal People by UNC’s Cate Donahue. This event is free but registration is encouraged along with a $15 donation. Sun, Mar 23, 4 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., downtown