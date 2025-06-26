Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 27-29

Photograph Courtesy Cincinnati Pride

Welcome to one of the busiest (and hottest) weekends of the year. Just the Pride events alone could fill this whole list. To avoid getting overwhelmed with the options, here’s a curated list of things to check out.

Cincinnati Magazine Pride Party

Join us at Court Street Plaza for the ultimate Pride block party! We’ll have an all-star lineup of drag performers and DJs, unlimited tasty treats and mocktails, games, swag bags, stage competitions, a vendor market, and more. Plus, all proceeds from alcoholic drink sales will go to Queen City Charities. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $60 for VIP. Fri, June 27, 5-8 p.m., Court Street Plaza, E. Court St., downtown

Art After Dark: From Farm to Fierce

June’s Art After Dark event will combine Pride with the museum’s latest exhibition, Farm to Table: Food and Identity in the Age of Impressionism. There will be drag performances, music from DJ Castle, books for sale from Roebling Books, live painting with CS Art, cash bars, and more. Some of your favorite drag queens will also be giving gallery tours. Admission is free. Fri, June 27, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Margarita Madness 2025

Marg lovers will take over the Purple People Bridge for the 11th annual festival featuring handcrafted margaritas, light bites, live music, and more. Drinks will be served by 13 different Mexican establishments from around the city and you’ll get to help vote on the best one. Tickets are $55 and include admission, 10 drink tickets, food samples, and a People’s Choice ballot. Fri, June 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Purple People Bridge, One Levee Way, Newport or 700 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Tyler, The Creator Concert

Multi-platinum rapper and singer-songwriter Tyler, The Creator will be stopping at Heritage Bank Center on his Chromakopia World Tour. The artist best known for songs like “EARFQUAKE,” “Sticky,” and “See You Again” will have Lil Yachty and Paris Texas open the show. Fri, June 27, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

50th Annual Panegyri Greek Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic festival with even more Greek food, drinks, entertainment, and culture than before. Be sure to hit up all the dining booths you can to try everything from classic gyros to rich pastitsio, finishing off with a briki-brewed coffee by the indoor marketplace—and don’t leave without a box of authentic handmade Greek pastries made by the most talented Yayas in town. Plus, multi-platinum Greek DJ MASTER TEMPO will play a set on Saturday night. Admission is $3 for one day, $5 for the weekend, $10 for families, and free for kids 12 and younger. Fri, June 27-Sun, June 29, St. Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp.

Jane Austen Festival

To celebrate the 250th birthday of legendary author, the official Jane Austen Festival moved from Louisville to Cincinnati. For two days, Heritage Village will be transformed into Regency England with picnics, afternoon teas, workshops, historical presentations, performances, vendors, costume promenades, a ball, and more. Festival tickets are sold at the gate. Fri, June 28-Sat, June 29, 10:30 a.m., Heritage Village, 11500 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville

Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival

The annual Cincinnati Pride Parade will take off at 11 a.m. from Seventh St. and Plum St., travel past Vine and Fountain Square, and end at the festival grounds at Sawyer Point. Bring a bag to collect the freebies thrown your way! Once you make it to Sawyer Point, enjoy a full day of drag, music, community organizations, craft vendors, food, family activities, a teen zone, a sober zone, and queer community. This year the mainstage headliners will be Madison Rose and Big Frieda. Sat, June 28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Finzinnati Parrothead Club Whereitallbeganiversary

Fun fact: the term “Parrothead” was coined by Jimmy Buffet at a show in Cincinnati on June 28, 1985. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of that nickname, the official Cincinnati Parrothead Club is throwing a full-day island-themed party complete with live music, raffles, auctions, split-the-pot, and other charity fundraising activities. Admission is free but you can level up your seat with special VIP tickets. Sat, June 28, noon-11 p.m., Schmidlapp Event Lawn & Stage at Moerlein, 124 E. Mehring Way, downtown

CincyVogue Day at the Museum Party/Ball

CincyVogue is taking over the Taft Museum of Art. The party will start at 1 p.m. with some music and dancing. At 3 p.m. the ball begins with competitors fighting it out for the 26 trophies and 16 cash prizes. Categories will be open to everyone and they’ll all have an art-themed twist. Admission is free. Sat, June 28, 1-6 p.m., Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown

US Women’s National Team vs. Ireland

USWNT will take over TQL Stadium for an international friendly soccer match against Ireland’s national women’s club. It’ll be the second of two games between the teams. Tickets start at $44. Sun, June 29, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End