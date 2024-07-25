Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 26-28

Photograph courtesy of Danger Wheel

The final weekend of July is here and it’s absolutely jam-packed. With more reasonable summer temperatures, it’ll be easier than ever to find a good event to attend. Here are some of our picks for the weekend.

Cincinnati Music Festival

The famous music festival is back for its 62nd year. Performances by artists like Fantasia, Maxwell, New Edition, Coco Jones, and Ne-Yo will take place over the course of three nights. Thursday’s performances will be held at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center and the second two nights will be at Paycor Stadium. Tickets for night one start at $99 and the remaining tickets at the Paycor shows start at $32. Check the Music Festival’s website for their clear bag policy. Thursday, July 25-Saturday, July 27, Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown; Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

Glier’s Goettafest First Weekend

It’s the first weekend to celebrate the city’s beloved pork product. You’ll be able to eat goetta, play goetta-themed games, try unique goetta creations like empanadas and brownies, buy goetta merch, and use the world’s only goetta vending machine. If you want to pair your goetta with a beautiful view, you can ride the 90-foot ferris wheel and take in the Cincinnati skyline (no, not Skyline, that’s a different Cincinnati meat.) Friday, July 25-Sunday, July 28, Newport Festival Park, Riverboat Row, Newport

Final Fridays at Pendleton Art Center

The downtown Pendleton Art Center is a hidden beauty with more than 200 artists perfecting their crafts under one roof. The last Friday of every month, they invite the public in to see what they’re working on and buy some pieces. This month’s featured artist is Charlie Berger, so stop by studio 806 to see what he’s up to. Valet parking will be available at the entrance for $10. Friday, July 26, 5-9 p.m., Pendleton Art Center, 1310 Pendleton St., Over-the-Rhine

Olympic Opening Ceremony Kick-Off Party

Newport on the Levee is creating its own Olympic Village for the entirety of the Summer Games. The fun begins with the Opening Ceremony Kick-Off Party at 5 p.m. on Friday. To immerse the Levee into the Olympic world, there will be an interactive Parade of Flags and ceremonial torch relay with local mascots like Rosie Red, Gary the Lion, and Gapper. There will also be international dance performances from the McGing Irish Dancers, Cultural Centere of India, and the Hellenic Dancers. Don’t forget to hit up Shiners on the Levee afterwards for a chance to win $150 in their Best American Costume Contest. Check the Olympic Village website for a full schedule of events. Friday, July 26, 5-10 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Team USA Bar Crawl at the Levee

Head back to the Newport Olympic Village on Saturday for a bar crawl benefitting Special Olympics of Campbell County. From 12-5 p.m., you’ll don red, white, and blue and drink your way around the many bars of the Levee. Special drinks will be offered like The Qualifier (Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka, blueberry-rosemary syrup, lime juice, and ginger beer) at Beeline, a Red, White, and Blue Slushie from 16 Lots, and the City Never Sleeps frozen espresso martini at The Buzz. There will also be complimentary swag, games at each bar, and raffle prizes. Registration is $10 and check-in begins at 11 a.m. at the Aquarium plaza. Saturday, July 27, 12-5 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Danger Wheel 2024

There’s nowhere better (and potentially no where else in the world) to watch grown adults race big-wheels on a downhill crash-course. From 2-8:30 p.m., teams will be racing their tiny bikes down the steep streets of Pendleton to compete for the glory of being named Danger Wheel Champion. It’ll be a bracket-style tournament with both a championship and losers round. Don’t forget to bring water balloons to throw at competitors. You’ll find the starting line around Lucius Q. Saturday, July 27, 2-8:30 p.m., Lucius Q, 1131 Broadway, Over-the-Rhine

Spark in the Dark

Light up the lake at Miami Whitewater Forest in special glowing boats with the whole family. You can rent one of the four-seat paddle boats covered in lights for $18.54 an hour or $20.60 if you’d prefer a boat with a canopy. Besides boating, you can take a night hike, meet ambassador animals, and hang out around the campfire. Snacks and alcoholic beverages can be purchased at the snack bar but no outside alcohol is permitted. Saturday, July 27, 8-11 p.m., Miami Whitewater Forest, 9001 Mt. Hope Rd., Harrison

Tie Dye PAWty with Kittens

It’s still kitten season at Purrfect Day Cat Café and they want to cuddle and do crafts. You’ll tie-dye your own Purrfect Day shirt and one additional item from home. The workshop will take place in the party loft from 6-7 and then there will be an hour of kitten time. Registration is $50 and includes crafting materials, a shirt, and a full session in the cat lounge. Happy meow-er prices for drinks will be in place all night and only ages 16 and up will be permitted. Sunday, July 28, 6-8 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W. 8th St., Covington

Fritz and Fiona’s Sundae Fundae

Cincinnati’s favorite hippo siblings are hosting a zoo-wide ice cream party after hours. Graeter’s will have stations set up all around the park where you can try all kinds of different flavors. For those who prefer savory snacks, Grippo’s will also have chip sampling stations. Tickets are $30 and include ice cream, chips, free train and carousel rides, and a commemorative tote bag upon entry. Sunday, July 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Clifton