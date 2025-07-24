Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 25-27

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Music Festival

There’s plenty to keep you busy in the last weekend of July. Whether you’re a music fan, a meat fan, or you just enjoy getting outside, you’ll find the perfect event.

Goettafest

The annual celebration of Cincinnati’s iconic meatstuff returns for two weekends with live music, games, the world’s only Goetta vending machine, and plenty of food. Some of this year’s more unique dishes to check out include Goetta Thai sausage, Goetta gravy empanadas, Goetta cannoli, and Goetta brownies. Thurs, July 24-Sun, July 27, Newport Festival Park, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

Cincinnati Music Festival

It’s a jam-packed weekend for the city’s most famous music festival. The lineup includes Earth, Wind, & Fire, Toni Braxton, LL Cool J, The Sugarhill Gang, Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, and other legends in the world of R&B, soul, and hip-hop. Check the schedule to see when your favorite artists are playing. Thurs, July 24, 7:30 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown; Fri, July 25-Sat, July 26, Paycor Stadium, One Paycor Stadium, downtown

Cincinnati Opera Presents: Fiddler on the Roof

Cincinnati Opera’s 2025 summer season concludes with a classic of the American musical theatre canon, Fiddler on the Roof. The show follows Tevye, a poor milkman living in a Russian Jewish shtetl in 1905, as he comes to terms with changing times as his daughters stray from tradition to forge paths of their own. Music will be performed in English with projected lyrics. Fri, July 25-Sun, July 27, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Art After Dark: Vive la France!

For July’s Art After Dark, the night will be have a French theme in honor of special exhibit Farm to Table: Food and Identity in the Age of Impressionism. There will be music from the Faux Frenchmen, a performance from Madame Gigi’s Cancan dancers, docent-led tours, cash bars, and more. Admission is free. Fri, July 25, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Zoo La Palooza

The Zoo will be hosting a night of family fun with Graeter’s sampling stations, Grippo’s sampling stations, free train and carousel rides, free face painting, hands-on activities, after-hours animal encounters, live music from Rucca, and entertainment from the Cincinnati Circus Company. Non-member tickets are $30 for adults and $17.50 for kids. Check member ticket prices here. Fri, July 25, 6-9 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Queen City 5K

In this race, you can run along the banks of the Ohio River and raise money for Queen City Foundation scholarship funds. The course will only be offered as a 5K and goes from Paycor Stadium to the Sawyer Point Pickle Ball and Tennis Courts. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for kids under 18. Sat, July 26, race starts at 8 a.m., starting line on West side of Paycor Stadium, Central Ave. & W. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Mindful Mornings: Yoga and Brunch Demo

In the first edition of Findlay Market’s new event series, Mindful Mornings, participants will enjoy a yoga class taught by Andi Tulipana followed by a cooking demo and brunch run by Jordon Kuhn and Kelly Shaw. The brunch menu includes Eggs Benedict made with Blue Oven English Muffins and Eckerlin bacon, a salad made with fresh greens from Madison’s, and potatoes prepared with seasonings from Magnificent Morsels. Tickets are $100 per person or $175 for a couple and ticket sales go to the market’s culinary innovation programs. Sat, July 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Findlay Kitchen, 1719 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Escape to Murderville: A Tropical Murder Mystery Parrot-y

At this Jimmy Buffet-themed murder mystery dinner, you’ll solve a crime while sipping on beach-y cocktails, enjoying a tropical dinner including jerk chicken and key lime pie, and competing in trivia, limbo, and costume competitions. Tickets are $74.29 and do not include alcoholic drinks. No children, toddlers, infants, or strollers will be permitted. Sat, July 26, 6-9 p.m., Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield

Tea Dance at Mellotone Beer Project

The latest edition of Cincinnati’s Tea Dance (a causal Sunday soirée for the LGBTQ+ community dating back to the 1960s) will take place in OTR at Mellotone Beer Project. Music will be provided by Digital Downs and admission is free. Sun, July 27, 4-7 p.m., Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine