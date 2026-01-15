Cincinnati Weekend Picks January 16-19

Photograph courtesy Redsfest

It’s the first three-day weekend of the year so you’ll need to find some cool events to fill that extra time! Here are just a few to choose from.

Redsfest

This year’s Redsfest is both the kick-off for baseball season and the first event at the newly renovated Duke Energy Convention Center. Attendees will get to meet, get signatures from, and take pictures with both current and former Reds players in addition to live shows and mainstage events and two floors of interactive kids activities. Check the event site for an official schedule and list of appearances. Tickets for one day are $33.75 for adults or $23.25 for kids and a two-day pass is $44.50 for adults and $28.25 for kids. Fri, Jan 16-Sat, Jan 17, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

AdamCon 2026

The largest board game convention in the tri-state (and biggest free convention in the country) is back for a weekend of casual and competitive gaming, promotion for local game shops, and fundraising for the Children’s Hospital. This year will also feature a cosplay contest, an official Catan national qualifier, new digital gaming tournaments, and the famous raffle that raised more than $28,000 for the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 2025. Check the event site for the official schedule. Fri, Jan 16-Mon, Jan 19, Woodlawn Community Center, 10050 Woodlawn Blvd., Woodlawn

Fortune Feimster Stand-Up

Stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster is bringing her Takin’ Care of Biscuits Tour to the Taft Theatre with special guest Rachel Scanlon. The Critic’s Choice Award nominee is best known for her confessional and casual storytelling about her experiences as a lesbian from the south and has been showcased in Netflix specials, late-night appearances, radio shows, movies, and more. Tickets start at $50. Fri, Jan 16, 7 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Moonlight Menagerie Preview Gala

The Krohn Conservatory is throwing a special preview gala for its spring show, Moonlight Menagerie—a showcase of luminous nocturnal plants that thrive in the moonlight. Come in themed attire to this 21+ event to enjoy the Menagerie with lite bites, specialty cocktails from Esoteric Brewing, and live jazz. Tickets are $30. Fri, Jan 16, 7-9 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Lil Willy’s Panto-Loons

Cincy Shakes is partnering with AppShakes for two nights of Shakespearean sketch comedy with modern pop culture references, original music, and puppets. Some Cincy Shakes favorites including Jeremy Dubin, Courtney Lucien, and Jasimine Bouldin will be getting in on the fun. Tickets are $25 and the show is for adult audiences only. Fri, Jan 16-Sat, Jan 17, 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Museum Center Black Empowerment Day

The Museum Center is celebrating Black Excellence this MLK Weekend with community partners and educators, vendors, speakers and more. Programs will be available for both adults and kids from presenters like the Freedom Center, CSO, the Gaskins Foundation, and museum historians like Cordel George and Arabeth Balasko. All activities are included with museum admission. Sat, Jan 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Cincinnati Barbarians at Rhinegeist

The Queen City’s own live armored combat team and new favorite act at the Ohio Renaissance Festival, the Cincinnati Barbarians, will be battling it out live at Rhinegeist. Competitors in full suits if medieval armor will be wailing on each other with everything from swords to frying pans to metal chairs all while you enjoy a nice craft beer. Admission is free. Sat, Jan 17, 2 and 5 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Ayman Soliman Tells His Story

Imam Ayman Soliman is sharing his story of being unjustly detained by ICE and imprisoned in the Butler County Jail for 10 weeks. This interfaith event will touch on the increasingly hostile treatment of immigrant populations in the country. A free-will offering will be collected to raise funds for immigrants rights organizations. Sun, Jan 18, 5-6:30 p.m., Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3412 Clifton Ave., Clifton

Grace Helbig Live

Comedian and longtime YouTuber Grace Helbig is bringing her Let Me Get This Off My Chest tour to Cincinnati to share her journey with breast cancer. This smaller and more intimate show will take place in the Taft’s ballroom rather than the theater proper. Tickets are $51.20 or $116.10 with a VIP meet-and-greet. Sun, Jan 18, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Freedom Center King Legacy Celebration

The Freedom Center is hosting an MLK legacy celebration before the annual march hosted by Courtis Fuller with a keynote speech from historian Kahlil Greene, a performance by the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers, and a continental breakfast. Tickets are $50 or $40 for Freedom Center members. Mon, Jan 19, 8:30-9:45 a.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

51st Annual MLK Day March and Program

The MLK Coalition’s annual celebration returns for the 51st year with the theme “Bending the Arc Towards Justice.” The march begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Freedom Center and ends at Washington Park. At noon, the Community Celebration will take place at Music Hall with a keynote speech from UC Professor, Dr. Holly McGee. Mon, Jan 19, 10:30 a.m., various locations