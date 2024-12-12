Cincinnati Weekend Picks December 13-15

Photo courtesy Mt. Adams Reindog Parade

As we enter the heart of December, it’s important to let yourself have fun, lest you fall into a spiral of holiday shopping and early sunset induced naps. Luckily, there is plenty to do in Cincinnati this weekend for dog lovers, basketball fans, cookie decorators, and more.

The Party Source Holiday Tasting Soirée

At this edition of Party Source’s famous tasting soirée, dozens of vendors will be on site offering samples to help you choose the perfect drinks for your holiday festivities. Beloved bourbon brands like Angel’s Envy and Hard Truth will be sharing their products alongside items from the store’s “Party Sourced” collection of beers, spirits and wines. Friday, December 13, 5-8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

A Christmas Nightmare at The Dent Schoolhouse

Things are getting both festive and frightening at The Dent Schoolhouse’s Christmas haunted house. For one weekend only, infamous killer Charlie the Janitor has become Santa Claus and decorated the schoolhouse while a crew of Christmas monsters wreak havok on guests. Dent’s Monster Midway will also be open for visitors. General Admission is $55 and any guests ages 15 and under require a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. Friday, December 13- Saturday, December 14, 6-10 p.m., The Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Green Twp.

A John Waters Christmas

Legendary filmmaker John Waters is bringing his raunchy Christmas comedy show to the Ludlow Garage. Best known for directing movies like Pink Flamingos, Cry-Baby, and Hairspray, Waters’ brand of queer filthy holiday humor has made him so popular in Cincinnati that a second night was added to the tour. Tickets for both Friday and Saturday start at $55. If you want to see more from the Baltimore icon, The Esquire is hosting a John Waters film series that runs through January. Friday, December 13- Saturday, December 14, 7:30 p.m., Ludlow Garage, 342 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

David Choate’s Hot Chocolate

Cincinnati’s professional Revolution Dance company presents its take on The Nutcracker for the fourth year, featuring a soul-stirring story, original music, and choreography by David Choate. Tickets start at $35. Friday December 13– Sunday, December 15, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincinnati SantaCon

Don your best Santa or elf apparel and hit the streets with hundreds of others for an annual bar crawl through The Banks, Over-the- Rhine, Mt. Adams and Covington. A map of locations will be provided the midnight before your journey. You can register here for $10. Proceeds go to The Cure Starts Now. Saturday, December 14, 12 p.m.- 12 a.m., various locations

Mt. Adams Reindog Parade

Christmas-y canines will proudly march through the streets of Mt. Adams at the 35th annual Reindog Parade. Dogs will be dressed in their finest holiday attire to warm the hearts of the city’s Grinches and compete for prizes in the costume contest. You can join the parade and enter your dog into the contest here. Humans also have the opportunity to win prizes in a raffle with all ticket proceeds going to The League for Animal Welfare. Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m., between El Barril and The Hilltop, Mt. Adams

Crosstown Shootout

One of the greatest rivalries in college basketball will be on display at the annual Crosstown Shootout between UC and Xavier. This year, the game will be played at Fifth Third Arena with the Bearcats at home. Both teams have strong winning records this season and either could easily come out on top— UC is ranked 22nd nationally, but Xavier has won the last five Shootouts. This is the hottest game of the year for both teams, so grab tickets while you still can. Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m., Fifth Third Arena, 2700 O’Varsity Way, Corryville

Samuel Adams Gingerbread Decorating Contest

The delicious worlds of gingerbread and beer will collide as cookie creators compete to decorate the ultimate Gingerbread Brewery at Samuel Adams Taproom. Makers Bakers (the bakery with the best gingerbread cookies in town) will be providing the building kits with the winner receiving a special prize basket. Your $30 contest registration includes the kit and a pint of Samuel Adams Gingerbread Brauhaus made in collaboration with Makers Bakers. Saturday, December 14, 6-8 p.m., Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom, 1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine