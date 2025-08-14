Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 15-17

Embed from Getty Images

It’s another slammed weekend in the Queen City (or grand-slammed if you’ve been a regular at the Cincinnati Open.) Check out some of the cool events the city has to offer.

Cincinnati Open

The second weekend of the city’s iconic tennis tournament will include the WTA Round of 16 on Thursday, ATP Quarterfinals on Thursday and Friday, WTA Quarterfinals on Friday, ATP Semifinals on Saturday, WTA Semifinals and Doubles Finals on Sunday, and ATP and WTA Finals on Monday. Ticket prices vary based on day, time, and section selected. Thurs, Aug 14-Mon, Aug 18, Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Dr., Mason

The 37th Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion

This four-day city-wide celebration of Cincinnati’s Black community will have something for everyone including a parade, live entertainment, vendors, a job fair, free health screenings, history tours, sports tournaments, lounges, gospel concerts, DJ competitions, the first ever city-wide line dance and a keynote speech by Dr. Bernice A. King. Check the BFR website for event times and locations. Thurs, Aug 14-Sun, Aug 17, various

National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts Convention

Miniatures will flood into Cincinnati this week as members of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts (NAME) prepare for its 2025 National Convention downtown. There will be an exhibition floor and a vendor floor with 38 dealers from across the U.S., Canada, and Germany bringing products ranging from specialty miniaturist tools to miniature furniture, pottery, food products, and other accessories. A free youth workshop will also be available. Only Sat and Sun will be open to non-NAME members. Thurs, Aug 14-Sun, Aug 17, Westin Cincinnati, 21 E. Fifth St., downtown

Charm at the Farm

This open-air market held on a picturesque, 56-acre farm in Lebanon is back for the year. Find boho chic home décor and unique gifts from Charm’s 100+ small business boutiques as well as plentiful food, drinks, and endless photo opps while shopping. Ticket prices vary. Fri, Aug 15-Sun, Aug 17, Charm at the Farm, 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

Fruit Fest! Foraging the Ohio Valley

Urban Artifact is hosting a party to celebrate fruit, foraging, and the 15th anniversary of Edible Ohio Valley Magazine. There will be panel discussions with native fruit experts—authors Alan Wight and Sara Bir alongside the executive director of Urban Native Collective and other local foragers—plus book signings, a special exhibition of food foraging maps, and food and drinks for purchase including fruit tarts showcasing locally grown berries. Fri, Aug 15, 4-8 p.m., Urban Artifact Reliquary, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Punkie Johnson at Commonwealth Comedy Club

Standup comedian and SNL-alum Punkie Johnson is coming to the city’s hottest comedy club. Karinne Turnbow will host the show and Josh Brak will be featured as an opener. Attendees must be at least 18 or be accompanied by an adult. There will be two performances and tickets are $22.17. Fri, Aug 15, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Northside Yacht Club 10th Anniversary Party

NSYC is partnering with Cincinnati Animal CARE to celebrate its 10th birthday. Activities include a tapping of the exclusive “DINGHY” IPA from Rhinegeist, a celebrity dunk tank, a raffle, adoptable dogs, the infamous SHOT & SLAP booth, a one-day resurgence of Deep Fried Cheese Coneys and New Boot Goof Juice, and music from DJ Colonel Midnight and DJ Justin Shafer. All proceeds form the dunk tank, raffle, and shot booth go to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Sat, Aug 16, 1-10:30 p.m., Northside Yacht Club, 4227 Spring Grove Ave., Northside

NKY Bier & Music Fest

This inaugural beer festival is bringing together more than 20 local breweries (serving over 60 beers) from the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to showcase the talent in NKY and raise money for the DCCH Center for Children and Families. There will also be live music and food vendors. General admission is $52.86 and includes a four-ounce tasting glass. Sat, Aug 16, 4-8 p.m., DCCH Thrift Shop, 75 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell

Imago Gallery in the Woods Opening Night

Four local artists will have their semi-permanent outdoor installations showcased at the opening night of 2025’s Gallery in the Woods at Imago. The pieces are all themed around repurposing invasive species and will remain up for the next 12 months. Opening ceremonies will include refreshments, artists Q&A’s, and a seed cake crafting activity. Sat, Aug 16, 4-8 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Summermusik: The Roaring Twenties

In this edition of Summermusik’s “A Little Afternoon Musik” series, you’ll be immersed in the Art Deco world of the ’20s. The show will feature pianist Terrence Wilson and a string quartet led by Samantha Powell. Come early for a special tour of Union Terminal. Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for young professionals under 40, $12 for students, and free for kids under 13. Sun, Aug 17, 4 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center Reakirt Auditorium, 1301 Western Ave., West End