Our Cincinnati Weekday Picks: Jan 8-11

PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHELLE PETERS COURTESY OF THE CINCINNATI ZOO

The weather is getting colder, but the year is starting to heat up. Unique events are being offered all over the city this week from poetry readings to obscure Dutch sports clinics. Spice up your January and give one a try.

MONDAY JANUARY 8

Cincinnati Zoo Penguin Days

It’s the first Penguin Day of the year at the Cincinnati Zoo. Through March 8, all guests receive discount admission for the chilly season. Don’t forget to come out on weekends starting January 13 for the fan-favorite Penguin Parades before the king penguins retire. They’ll be out marching as long as it’s under 50 degrees. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Wildsong: A Live Weaving of Poetry and Song

Artists Julia Orquera Blanco and Amy J. Tuttle invite you to open your hearts and minds for a night of music and poetry at 21c. Blanco and Tuttle will share their works with attendees who they suggest bring comfortable clothes and yoga mats to feel at home. Registration is free and Blanco’s book will be available for purchase. Register your spot here. 5:30-6:30 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., downtown

TUESDAY JANUARY 9

Texas Longhorns at Cincinnati Bearcats Men’s Basketball

Watch the showdown between two Big 12 men’s basketball titans in person. The last time the Longhorns faced the Bearcats on the court was in 2012 and the University of Cincinnati came out on top. Will they be able to pull off another win 12 years later? Buy a ticket to see. 7 p.m., Fifth Third Arena, 2700 O’Varsity Way, Clifton

End of Show Plant Sale

The holiday season is over so the Krohn Conservatory’s holiday show, Golden Days of Yule, is being removed. Don’t worry, the display won’t go to waste! All day you can stop by and purchase plants that were used in the show. What delighted the whole city will now delight you in your home. Krohn Conservatory members can start shopping early at 8:30 am. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

PHOTOGRAPH BY JEN KAWANARI

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 10

Science on Tap: Ancient Greek Medical Experiments

Enjoy a craft beer and learn something new at Urban Artifact’s monthly Science on Tap program. This month, PhD student Michelle Lessard will break down the strange experiments that Ancient Greeks conducted in the name of medicine. You’ll be informed about the Hippocratic corpus all while sipping on a signature fruit sour. 6:30 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

The Resurrection Mixtape: NOTORIOUS B.I.G x TUPAC x MAHLER

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra will blend classical music with 90’s hip-hop for this one-night-only concert. Live emcees will perform Tupac and Biggie’s works as the orchestra accompanies them with Mahler’s second symphony. Expect a more relaxed atmosphere with special drinks and pre-show entertainment. Tickets are available here. 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

THURSDAY JANUARY 11

Cincinnati Korfball Clinic

Learn how to play the co-ed national sport of the Netherlands, korfball, with the Cincinnati Korfball Club. They’ll be teaching the fundamentals of the game which combines elements of netball and basketball. If you master it well enough, the club can get you into Team USA’s national korfball squad. 6 p.m., North Fairmount Community Center, 1769 Carll St., North Fairmount

Candlelight Concert: The Best of Joe Hisaishi

The beloved Candlelight Concerts return for 2024 with a special program dedicated to the music of Joe Hisaishi, the Japanese composer best known for creating the soundtracks for Studio Ghibli films. Be transported to the magical worlds of movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle by StringSource quartet as they play in the candlelit auditorium of Memorial Hall. These concerts sell out quickly so grab a ticket if you still can. 8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine