Cincinnati’s Signature Independent Film Festival Returns

Photograph by Angela Lipscomb

Founded in 2017, Cindependent is Cincinnati’s only multi-genre film festival, and it continues to attract more submissions, audiences, and acclaim right beside the city’s higher national and international profile among filmmakers.

This year’s festival (September 18-20 at Memorial Hall) is worth making plans for, especially the Opening Night Shorts block, says Executive Director Allyson West (above). “This block of shorts features the best local films made right here in the Buckeye State, with stories that are bold, heartfelt, funny, weird in the best way, and totally homegrown,” she says. “It’s our way of showing off just how much creative talent is brewing in our own backyard.”

West also recommends the feature film American Comic from Sundance-supported director Daniel J. Clark. “It’s a sharp, personal, and hilariously self-aware mockumentary that blends the director’s documentary instincts with Joe Kwaczala’s fearless, in-character comedy,” she says.

But Cindependent isn’t just about media consumption, says West—it’s an interactive, creative experience. “We’ve expanded our educational programming to include nine moderated discussions and a curated slate of events designed to spark real career growth for emerging artists.”

The biggest shift for the 2025 festival, though, is accessibility. “We’re creating more space for real conversations between audiences and working filmmakers who are actively doing films right now,” says West. “Artists are coming to Cincinnati not just to screen their work but to share it, talk about it, and celebrate alongside the community.”