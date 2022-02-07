Cincinnati Firefighter Taj Hameed’s Style Is Effortlessly Cool

Photograph by Devyn Glista

OCCUPATION: Cincinnati firefighter

STYLE: Effortlessly sophisticated

What do you love about being a firefighter?

I’ve always loved people. It was a natural transition to the fire department because I consider myself to be a people person. I’m very selfless. I love being a source of help and comfort during someone’s worst possible day or moment. The good thing is people can be certain that when I show up, I’m only there to help.

Being a firefighter, I’d imagine you don’t have too much flexibility when it comes to what you can wear on the job.

That’s exactly right. We have a mandated uniform with little leeway. Honestly, I can’t say I have set “off duty” pieces. Usually, after work, I go straight to the gym. And once I’m home, I’m in very dressed-down attire. I love anything relaxed—fleece joggers, hoodies, and a pair of Nikes. Nike is definitely my favorite brand of athletic shoes.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

You strike a fantastic balance between casual and sophisticated. How would you describe your personal style?

I have a blue-collar occupation, so I don’t mind something casual and dressed down. But I also love a spiffy suit when the occasion calls for it.

On top of your day job and your work as a content creator, you’ve somehow also found the time to run your food page, @homemadebyhameed. Where does that come from?

My love of cooking started in my early 20s. I just kept at it for decades and just got better and better. My brother got into photography, so I learned how to take pictures on my own of my dishes. It’s truly a passion of mine.

You’re a self-described firehouse cook. What’s your go-to meal when you’re cooking for a crowd?

My coworkers will attest that I don’t have a signature meal. I constantly like to make dishes from all across the globe.

