Celebrate Oktoberfest with These Festive Specials

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back (from September 18-21) various bars and restaurants around town are getting in on the action.

Yard House

Yard House’s annual Oktoberfest celebration features specialty beers, German-inspired meals, and a new apple strudel dessert. From September 18 through October 26, the eatery is offering four specialty German beers and an Oktoberfest-themed non-alcoholic brew. And in honor of the holiday, signature 32-ounce refillable steins for $15 each. Guests can use them to have stein-hoisting competitions (the traditional Oktoberfest competition where players see who can hold a liter of beer with an outstretched arm for the longest) at their tables with friends. 95 E. Freedom Way, downtown, (513) 381-4071



Catch-A-Fire Pizza

Local pizzeria Catch-A-Fire, is celebrating the fall festival with an Oktoberfest-themed pizza. The pie is covered with bratwurst, sauerkraut, red onion, and bell pepper, topped off with garlic butter, beer mustard, and gruyere cheese. This festive pizza will be available through the end of September. 3044 Harison Ave., Westwood, (513) 673-9750; 9290 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 514-0016; 5920 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, (513) 376-8556

Subito

During the summer and fall months, Subito’s terrace gets turned into a beer and wine garden, which is a perfect spot for its Oktoberfest Tap Takeover. From September 18-21, the event (in partnership with Northern Row Brewery & Distillery) features six distinct German-style brews: Blackberry Berliner Weisse, Kölsch Ale, Festbier, Helles Lager, Hefeweizen, and Yodler Dunkle. 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 579-3860

Ritter Sport at Samuel Adams Taproom

Samuel Adams is partnering with German chocolate brand Ritter Sport for limited-edition beer and chocolate pairing flights. Available September 18-21, the flights will feature the brand’s premium German chocolate as the kickoff for its “Choctoberfest” nationwide tour. 1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 412-3300

Wayfarer Tavern and Tuba Baking Co.

Tuba Baking Co. and Wayfarer Tavern are teaming up to bring customers the spirit of Oktoberfest through collaborative dishes. From September 19-21, both restaurants will feature the German-inspired dishes Country Ham Flammkuchen (at Tuba Baking Co.) and Smoked Curry Carrot and Sauerkraut Pizza (at Wayfarer Tavern). Customers will receive a stamp for each Oktoberfest purchase and after collecting all of the stamps, they’ll earn 10 percent off any Oktoberfest dish. Tuba Baking Co., 517 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky, (859) 835-2171; Wayfarer Tavern, 635 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky, (859) 360-0943