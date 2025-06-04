Catch a Free Show This Summer

Collage by Brittany Dexter

Concerts at Blue Ash Towne Square

Check out the newly redesigned square on Cooper Road at “Park Pour Concerts” 8–10 p.m. every Friday. Bands include Soul Pocket June 6, Second Wind June 27, and The Eagles Project August 15.

Concerts at Smale Park

Rockin’ the Roebling is 6–10 p.m. every Thursday on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn next to Moerlein Lager House, featuring DJs and bands. Music at the Esplanade is 5–7 p.m. Saturdays at the Castellini Esplanade, with bands and food trucks.

Dueling Pianos on Fountain Square

“Queen City Keyed Up” is a new high-energy show featuring talented pianists going head-to-head 7–10 p.m. every Friday through August 29. Request your favorite song and sing along!

Outdoor Movies at Washington Park

“Summer Cinema” is 9–11 p.m. every Tuesday on the Civic Lawn, highlighted by Wicked June 24, Captain America: Brave New World August 12, and Lilo and Stitch September 23.

Social Club for Women

Cincy Girls Who is a social club on a mission to “fight loneliness and ignite connections through movement, wellness, and community.” There are free events for women every month, including outdoor walks, volunteer opportunities, and social meet-ups.