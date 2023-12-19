Castle on the Hill

PHOTOGRAPH BY KATHY KELLEY

Maybe it’s the tree-lined street. Maybe it’s the way the turquoise shutters perfectly match the front door, popping against the brightness of the white-washed brick. Maybe it’s the literal white picket fence encircling the back half of the property. But something about this Hyde Park home just screams “They don’t make ’em like this anymore!”

As much as an American Dream this home may be, technically, it isn’t American at all. The house, located at the quieter end of Edwards Road, is a French colonial through and through with its steep, hipped roof and iron Juliet balcony. Built in 1939, it occupies prime real estate on a desirable street. But this home is unlike the Tudors and contemporary builds that line the road. It’s classic from the inside out—so much so that it’s considered one of the neighborhood’s landmark properties.

Inside, a spiral staircase occupies the eye-grabbing turret. In the sun-filled living room, muted yellow paneling surrounds one of two wood-burning fireplaces—and you don’t have to travel far to find the other. On the other side of the wall, you’ll find a four-season room, perfect for those chilly nights when you’re not sure whether to entertain inside or out.

PHOTOGRAPH BY KATHY KELLEY

The kitchen strikes a perfect balance between cottage-cute and modern luxury with its warm, paneled ceiling and charming open shelving. Scandinavian sensibilities abound in the all-wood countertops and simple, white cabinetry, but the space is still warm and welcoming.

PHOTOGRAPH BY KATHY KELLEY

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is thoroughly modern, offering every contemporary convenience within its 3,000 square feet. Outside, surrounded by that white picket fence, you’ll find a fully landscaped yard and sunbathed entertainment space. It’s an extra-urban paradise simply waiting for you to turn the key.