Jennifer Kinsley Is Caring From The Bench

Caring has not always been a calling card for candidates elected to judgeships in Hamilton County. Hard-nosed? Yes. Conservative? Yes. But Jennifer Kinsley, a law professor at Northern Kentucky University, has spent her life busting stereotypes. In the November election for First District Court of Appeals, which covers Hamilton County, she beat out an incumbent with a well-known conservative name, Robert C. Winkler, to win the seat vacated by a retiring Republican judge.

Photograph by Dylan Bauer

At 47 and undeniably blonde, Kinsley begs comparison with the courtroom success of Elle Woods, the underestimated heroine of the hit comedy film Legally Blonde. “People make all kinds of assumptions about other people based on outward appearances, their gender, their age,” she says. “But I’ve always just tried to show up and do the best I can. People quickly realize that what they assumed about me wasn’t fair.”

After high school in Jacksonville, Florida, and an undergraduate degree at the University of Florida, Kinsley planned on being a high school English teacher and applied to the master’s program at Columbia University. Almost on a whim, she also applied to Duke’s law school as a backup.

She failed to get into Columbia, but Duke Law accepted. Within a year of graduating in 1999, she joined Lou Sirkin’s prestigious Cincinnati law firm and worked on some of the toughest and most controversial constitutional rights cases in the nation.

“I hired her after talking to her for less than 10 minutes,” says Sirkin, who has no doubts that Kinsley will succeed as an appellate court judge. She brings to the job “tremendous writing skills, tremendous understanding of the law, and a great capacity to listen to both sides,” he says. “She’s just oriented to being a person who does the right thing, and that includes the right interpretation of the law.”

Kinsley credits a big part of her success to Sirkin, whom she worked with from 2001 to 2012 before leaving for NKU. In the nation’s legal circles, his name is synonymous with defending First Amendment rights of free expression. He’s perhaps best known here for successfully defending Dennis Barrie, then director of the Contemporary Arts Center, for exhibiting Robert Mapplethorpe photos in 1990, many of which had themes of gay and sadomasochistic eroticism. The case pitted Barrie and Sirkin against the man dubbed locally as “Mr. Clean,” Simon Leis, the hardline Hamilton County prosecutor and later sheriff who made it a personal crusade to cleanse the county of all traces of public sexuality.

Kinsley has dealt with many of her own challenging and controversial cases, often in tandem with Sirkin. But in nearly every case, she says, she sought to protect the constitutional rights of the victims as well as find a solution that worked for everyone. Her most talked-about case, however, pitted her and a team of attorneys against a Texas statute in 2007 that criminalized the distribution and possession of sexual aids, including sales parties sponsored by Cincinnati-based Pure Romance. Several other conservative states had similar laws on the books then. Kinsley and Sirkin successfully argued their case before a federal appeals court, which ruled that the state of Texas had no right to impose its public morality on intimate private conduct.

While it’s rare in Hamilton County that a defense lawyer is elected to a judgeship, Sirkin says Kinsley is part of an emerging judicial trend, noting that President Biden has appointed a large number of former public defenders as federal judges. Kinsley may have been the person most surprised by her election victory.

“I have a lot of people to thank,” she says, adding that she feels the need to pass that devotion forward. “I’m not here for myself. I’m here for a lot of people because I carry a lot of people with me.”

Judge for yourself: Follow Ohio’s First District Court of Appeals at firstdistrictcoa.org.