Brews in the Burbs

Photo courtesy Little Miami Brewing Co.

As the summer sun rages on, Cincinnati breweries become bustling with thirsty customers longing for relief from the unrelenting July heat. But what about those searching for solace away from the city? Well, luckily there are plenty of family friendly, local suburban breweries ready to not only quench your thirst, but to give you a much needed reset from your daily routine.

Little Miami Brewing Company

Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this popular spot sits right along the Little Miami River, and is filled with tired kayakers and families alike. From fruity ales to piney IPAs, the brews are sure to make you come back from more. And even if beer isn’t your vibe, other drinks including margaritas and an array of wines are also available. Don’t forget to pair your drink with a fresh pizza from the wood fired oven or a burrito from the taco trailer.

208 Mill St., Milford, (513)-713-1121

Lebanon Brewing Company

After opening its doors last Fall, this fire station turned brewery has become a small-town staple. Located in the heart of downtown Lebanon, it’s the perfect stop for a cold beer and bite to eat. Enjoy a draft, flight, or crowler in the taproom or outside on the dog friendly patio, and make sure to try out some delicious bar bites from dining partner ladder 41.

20 W Silver St., Lebanon

MPH Brewing

Beer lovers flock to this downtown Montgomery spot for its 20 taps, which feature both classics, such as American IPAs, and quirky options like the violet lavender ginger cider. In addition to their exciting drink selection, they also make all food in house, including the pizza dough for their original wood fired oven. With a newly extended patio featuring string lights and good vibes, MPH is the perfect place to enjoy a summer evening.

7880 Remington Rd., Montgomery, (513) 873-2846

Grainworks

Photo courtesy Grainworks.

While its presence may not be obvious to all, West Chester goers know that Grainworks is the place to be. And if you haven’t visited their taproom, you have probably seen their iconic beer in one of the 130 retail locations it’s sold at. Those with daring taste buds thrive at this unique spot, with options including a pina colada wheat ale and lime coconut donut gose. But if you prefer a more classic brew, they’ve also got you covered. You can even pair it with a mac and cheese flight- yes, you heard that right. MamaBear’s Mac is located inside, serving up the perfect addition to your cold beer.

7790 Service Center Dr., West Chester Twp.

Sonder Brewing

This Mason spot is the perfect place to catch up with friends, bring your kids, enjoy a date, or just relax on your own. Featuring a dog friendly patio and turf lawn game area, enjoying a cold beer has never been easier. From ales, IPAs, lagers and even an award winning German Kölsch, the brews are all made on site. In addition to the current Mason location, another taproom is coming to West Chester in the Fall of 2023. It will offer more of an adult bar and event space while remaining family-friendly, as well as a kitchen serving shareables and seasonal items.

8584 Duke Blvd., Mason, (513) 779-2739 (BREW)

Coming Soon

MadTree Brewing

With current locations in Oakley and downtown, MadTree is in the middle of a facelift as it’s in the works to open a third location at Blush Ash’s Summit Park. But this isn’t just any old brewery. The new location is set to tie in with the park’s green spaces and will have unique features including cornhole, extensive outdoor seating, and walking trails. It will soon be the perfect family spot for a combination of both relaxation and fun.

(513) 836-8733

Fifty West

This popular Cincinnati spot is set to take the suburban plunge in Spring 2024. With their new location at the District at Deerfield, they will continue to serve up delicious eats and iced cold, house made beers, while creating an extended and family friendly setting. Complete with volleyball, pickleball, private party shacks and a beer garden, this new spot is sure to attract both families and beer connoisseurs.

(513) 834-8789