Brand New Builds on the River Bend

Photograph by Mike Hines

Address: 2885 Walworth Ave., East End

Listing price: $1,759,000

With its modern, eco-friendly luxury and primo location, it’s no wonder that Walworth Junction, a new development along the Ohio River, was chosen as the site of Homearama in 2020.

A star-studded cast of local builders worked on creating the development, including Wieland Builders, the brains behind 2885 Walworth Ave., built in early 2024. Being the most recent, the home is located at the edge of the development, granting future owners first-rate views of the river and downtown Cincinnati.

Photograph by Mike Hines

With a home like this, hosting is a must. The in-home elevator can assist guests in exploring all 5,600 square feet of this house, spread across five floors. The rooftop patio, complete with its own fully functional kitchen, would be the perfect spot for grilling out all summer long. Alternatively, guests can get in a few rounds of golf with an indoor golf simulator in the basement. In the colder months, warm up by the gas fireplace in the rustic great room.

Though guests will undoubtedly love visiting, the house is a real treat for the owners, as well. The gourmet kitchen, with shiny new stainless-steel appliances and a direct view of the Ohio River, will inspire you to get creative with your cooking.

The 390-square-foot primary bedroom is definitely something to write home about, as is the ensuite. Enjoy abundant river views from every window in both the bedroom and bathroom, along with a sizable walk-in closet and spacious tile shower.

Photograph by Mike Hines

The cherry on top of this contemporary build is its prestigious LEED Gold certification. “This home is state-of-the-art when it comes to green building concepts,” says Coldwell Banker agent Mike Hines. Enjoy the splendors of this home in peace knowing it was built with the environment in mind, making it eligible for tax abatement.

The new Walworth Junction neighborhood is inspired by the site’s rich history as the Pendleton Yard, a former railway switch station. It’s located just on the edge of Columbia-Tusculum, and a close neighbor to Hyde Park and Mt. Lookout. Drive a few minutes down Walworth Avenue to enjoy some pulled pork at Eli’s BBQ, or filet mignon at The Precinct.

Photograph by Mike Hines