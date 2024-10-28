Biscuit Love Brings a Taste of Nashville to Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy Biscuit Love

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karl and Sarah Worley bought an RV and hit the road. One of their stops was right outside of Cincinnati, so they decided to visit the city. “I fell in love with what was happening in Cincinnati,” Sarah says. “It reminds me of Nashville 15 years ago. It has such a distinct identity, and I love that about it.”

So when they decided to expand their Nashville-based breakfast/brunch spot Biscuit Love outside of the south (they have four locations in Tennessee and one in Alabama), the Queen City was top of mind. After months of construction, the couple officially opened up shop in Over-the-Rhine last Friday, bringing with it flaky biscuits, fresh ingredients, and a dose of southern comfort.

Perched on the corner of Liberty and Pleasant Streets, the interior has a soft color palette with modern diner vibes and was designed in partnership with local Cincinnati architecture and design firm INDIO. The gallery wall showcases artwork of Queen City icons like Findlay Market and Union Terminal as well as Southern-themed works tying back to Nashville.

“The gallery wall is one of my favorite elements, it’s stunning,” Sarah says, “A woman on the team at INDIO did some of the original artwork up there, like the drawing of the bonuts.”

The menu features breakfast and lunch options, all made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients, something the chain is committed to at all of its locations. As the name implies, biscuits are its specialty, and you’ll find them in a variety of ways.

From breakfast sandwiches to grits bowls to classic brunch plates, the menu is quite large and filled with southern influence. Some items you’ll find include:

Bonuts, fried biscuit dough dusted in sugar, paired with lemon mascarpone and a warm blueberry compote)

The East Nasty Breakfast Sandwich, which was recognized as the best sandwich in the nation by Bon Appétit in 2015. It features a buttermilk biscuit with fried chicken, American white cheddar cheese, and sausage gravy

Bill Neal’s Shrimp and Grits (creamy cheese grits topped with Gulf shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, green onions, and a lemon Tabasco beurre blanc).

In addition to the eats, there is a large coffee and tea menu as well as brunch cocktails like The Bloody, fresh squeezed mimosas, peach bellinis, and the Top O’ The Mornin’, coffee with Tennessee Whiskey Cream, Whipped Cream, and a Bonut garnish.

Photo courtesy Hailey Bollinger

In close proximity to Findlay Market, Washington Park, and other city staples, Sarah hopes when Cincinnatians think of a Saturday morning, they’ll start to think of Biscuit Love. “I’m really excited to become a go-to corner spot here,” she says. “We want to become part of people’s routines and grow with the neighborhood.”

Biscuit Love, 1602 Pleasant St., Over-the-Rhine