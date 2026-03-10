Best Restaurants No. 7: Mita’s

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Mita’s always feels like it’s on the cusp of breaking into a party. Chef Jose Salazar’s treasured tapas spot isn’t just a place you stop for a meal. It’s culinary entertainment. The Spanish- and Latin American–inspired menu invites indulgence at a bite-sized pace. It’s easy to lose yourself in the cheerful parade of embutidos, cheeses, vegetables, and olives. Then there are fish, shrimp, and chicken dishes to contend with, to say nothing of dessert.

Like all of Salazar’s properties, the servers are essential guides. They stand ready to curate your experience based on allergies, preferences, and curious questions. Apart from the paella, everything on the menu is a small plate, and balancing volume with timing is an art, so you can order a couple dishes at a time or place your order all at once and servers will pace the meal accordingly. They know the best wine pairing for everything the kitchen dreams up, and they’ll cheer you on as you try something new. They’re just as happy to hunt down something a little more familiar if that makes you comfortable. It’s a friendly, supportive twist on the traditional role of waitstaff, and without it, Mita’s wouldn’t be half as much fun as it is.

Even the simplest dishes shine. The blistered shishito peppers are so tasty you’ll be excited to eat your vegetables, but there are two complex and essential dishes lurking at the tail end of the dinner menu. The paella and its vegetarian alternative are busy spreads of deep flavor and prized heritage. Each 10-inch dish is a full meal for two, and you’ll likely take home leftovers if you don’t dine with a larger party, but if you don’t order at least one small plate to enjoy while it’s prepared, your server may cry.

The tarta de queso crowns the dessert menu, the rich Basque cheesecake as far removed from the New York variety as New York is from the sunny Spanish countryside. The velvety texture will bless your dreams, and dessert may be the first thing that comes to mind the next time you choose the venue for a night out.

501 Race St., downtown, (513) 421-6482, mitas.co