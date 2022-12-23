Beloved Cincinnati Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Passes Away

Jean-Robert de Cavel, one of Cincinnati’s most beloved and renowned chefs, has passed away after a long cancer illness, multiple news outlets reported Friday. He was 61.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

The award-winning chef was born in France and moved to Cincinnati in 1993, when he became Maisonette’s chef de cuisine. During his tenure, Maisonette was the longest-reigning Mobil five-star restaurant in the country.

De Cavel was the executive chef at Pigall’s from 2002 until 2009, and he later opened Jean-Robert’s Table, which closed in 2020. He was a founding partner and chef de cuisine at JeanRo Bistro, Pho Paris, Greenup Café, and Lavomatic Café. Most recently, he opened Le Bar a Boeuf in East Walnut Hills and The French Crust Café and Bistro in Over-the-Rhine.

De Cavel was a semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region award four times in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2013. He was also nominated for the Best Chef in the Midwest award three times in 2000, 2001, and 2006. He was named a Master Chef by Maîtres Cuisiniers de France in 2007.

After his infant daughter Tatiana passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2002, de Cavel and his wife, Annette Pfund-de Cavel, founded the de Cavel Family SIDS Foundation. Today, the charity’s eat.play.give brunch is the largest SIDS fund-raiser in the U.S.

De Cavel was diagnosed with aggressive leiomyosarcoma five years ago.

Read more about de Cavel’s culinary legacy below:

This story will be updated when information on funeral arrangements is available.