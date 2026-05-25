The Bites and Boutiques of Bellevue’s Historic Business District

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Slow Ride Vintage

Owners Crystal and Carlos Weaver’s clothing collection is a groovy mix of bright colors and vivid patterns that matches the equally vibrant aesthetic of their shop. The inventory includes everything from 1980s Bengals merchandise and ’90s name-brand accessories to graphic tees, vintage denim, worn-in leather, and more. 307 Fairfield Ave., (513) 467-8094

Oracle Antiques & Vintage

Oracle Antiques has intentionally maintained a vintage aversion to any sort of social media presence over the years, cultivating an organic relationship with its loyal customers through its high-quality collection and friendly experience. Although restocked often, this store doesn’t have the overwhelmingly overcrowded shelves of your everyday antique mall—owners Jason Davis and Todd Dugle use their shared experience in antiquing to supply art, decor, and furniture that feels familiar, cozy, and easily possible to arrange in your home. 305 Fairfield Ave., (859) 412-1950

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Coda Co.

What started as a way for owners Kelti and Tanner Ziese to sell their handmade woodworking and macrame projects more than 10 years ago has evolved into a popular Bellevue boutique, selling kitschy gifts, trendy clothing, eclectic home decor, and more. The shop’s Instagram regularly updates the newest goodies in stock, and following a recent revamp, the storefront itself has hosted pop-up holiday events and workshops. 400 Fairfield Ave., (859) 488-7798

Photograph courtesy Pretzel Place

Pretzel Place

For a hearty lunch or an afternoon to-go snack, the Pretzel Place has all your bases covered with its warm, doughy, fresh-baked pretzels. Owned by the “Pretzel Queen,” Beth Sauders, this family-run café makes and twists the dough by hand, offering pretzels in four different flavors: butter salt, cinnamon sugar, jalapeño cheddar, and bacon cheddar. If one pretzel isn’t enough, you can opt to make it a sandwich, choosing from a variety of meats, cheese, veggies, and toppings. 411 Fairfield Ave., (859) 781-6569

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Schneider’s Sweet Shop

Schneider’s Sweet Shop has maintained a firm belief in family tradition since 1939, using the original recipes, equipment, and candy-making methods of its founders. The corner sweet shop has been handed down through three generations of family ownership and offers a selection of handmade chocolate, fudge, caramel, holiday sweets, and its signature opera creams—a sweet white center made of cream, milk, and sugar, covered in smooth milk or dark chocolate. 420 Fairfield Ave., (859) 431-3545

Photograph courtesy Mrs. Teapots Tearoom

Mrs. Teapots Tearoom and Eatery

This quaint and cozy café has maintained a commitment to friendly service and Southern hospitality for 20 years. Reserve ahead for its British-style high teas—bottomless tea experiences that include tiered-courses of savory sandwiches, fresh-baked pastries, and assorted desserts. 339 Fairfield Ave., (859) 491-2731

Good To Know

Bellevue’s Historic Business District also includes the Bellevue Entertainment District, where an open-container DORA allows visitors to sip, shop, and stroll all at once. During monthly First Fridays, most retail shops extend their evening hours and collaborate with bars and restaurants to create themed events, including holiday celebrations, block parties, and more.