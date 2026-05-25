A Salvaged Sanctuary in the West End

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

Address: 1835 Baymiller St., West End

Price: $1,274,000

At the corner of Baymiller and York streets, a church that was once a pillar of the community has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence. Built in 1866, it was originally home to the York Street Methodist Episcopal Church. Local newspapers at the time reported on various concerts, fetes, and ‘sociables’ that were both well-attended and greatly enjoyed by members of the neighborhood. The Cincinnati Enquirer said that one particular Christmas Eve service there in 1878 was, “packed to overflowing,” and that “in no church in the city were there pleasanter exercises.”

The church changed hands several times over the years, eventually sitting vacant for a decade before it was given a new lease on life—an extensive remodeling in 2021 that converted it into a residence with palatial proportions. As a sanctuary, its grand size and scale were to be expected. But as a home, the nearly 9,000 square feet is akin to a mansion.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

“It’s easily one of the most interesting properties in Cincinnati,” says co-listing agent Lee Robinson, with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The ‘gothic’ side of its Gothic Revival architecture has been fully embraced, with a black, monochromatic palette that dials the drama all the way up to 10. It allows the colorful panes of numerous stained-glass windows to pop rather than fade into the background.

After entering through the main, double doors, the foyer is light and bright. Bifurcated stairs provide architectural interest (and will remind Disneyphiles of the iconic staircase in Beauty and the Beast). Following the stairs leads to the main sanctuary.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

Remaining on the main floor, you’ll find two independent apartments. Their amenities include two bedrooms, three bathrooms, laundry room, office, living and dining rooms, and two sunny kitchens. Numerous closets provide a surprising-yet-appreciated amount of storage. It’s the perfect setup for multi-generational living, Airbnb, or rental.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

Upstairs, the primary residence awaits as the pièce de resistance. It is here that the historic craftsmanship shines the brightest. A cathedral ceiling soars overhead, while light pours through stained glass windows, their pointed arch shape a hallmark of Gothic architecture. There is so much to take in with elegant detailing at every turn. “It’s just magnificent,” Robinson says of the sanctuary space. “The whole area is really incredible.”

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

The center of the room functions as a large living space, while the sizable kitchen is tucked into an alcove at one end. Though it features a generous cabinet configuration with sprawling counter prep surface, the jaw-dropping cathedral window completely steals the show. Stretching nearly from floor-to-ceiling, it bathes the kitchen in a golden glow.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

Across the great room, opposite the kitchen, a loft offers additional recreation space. Below it, a movable wall reveals the organ room. It’s a fabulous, moody spot just brimming with possibilities.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

Just off the organ room, a study and office are tucked away and enclosed. They’re little pockets of privacy amidst the enormous scale that exists in the rest of the sanctuary. A bathroom attached to the office features funky wallpaper, frameless shower, and double vanity. Another full bathroom and laundry room are accessed via the study.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

In its 160-year history, 1835 Baymiller St. has survived numerous fires, vandalizations, and vacancy, yet still stands proudly. Thanks to the power of preservation—and a whole lot of TLC—this stalwart of the community is ready for the next hundred years of Queen City history.