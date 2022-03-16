Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NaturePlay Is an Enchanting Woodland Wonderland

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Warmer weather and longer days are here, and it’s a time best spent outdoors. There are so many options in Greater Cincinnati area to get outside and play, but I especially love the places that are bit more off-the-beaten path and unique. And that’s exactly how I’d describe NaturePlay at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Behringer-Crawford Museum (BCM) is a hidden gem in and of itself; a three-story museum in Devou Park that celebrates the region’s history, particularly with regards to transportation. Interactive kid-friendly exhibits abound, and the museum also hosts one of the best holiday train displays in Greater Cincinnati. But our favorite feature of this Northern Kentucky treasure is located outside the museum, where an epic playground has been literally carved out of the hillside.

NaturePlay at BCM is a beautiful place to explore. To find it, you’ll follow the signs to the eponymous museum, park in the lot, and follow the path through a whimsical wooden arch that leads down to the main area of the park. It’s heavily shaded, so even on a warm day, this playground is an ideal place to visit. And the best part? This outdoor oasis is free to visit and explore.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

NaturePlay is exactly what its name suggests: playing in nature. Traditional playground equipment—a slide and a swing—gets a new twist to make these perennial favorites even more fun. The tall slide follows the side of the hill, and instead of a ladder, kids climb up a rock-formed stairwell to get back to the top.

But the more “natural” aspects of the park are even more fun than their traditional counterparts. There are rocks to climb everywhere, and ladders made from branches. The small log cabins and large wooden boat provide plenty of opportunities for creative and imaginative play, and there are even some elevated gardens scattered throughout, adding to the woodland wonderland that is NaturePlay at BCM. As we welcome spring in Cincinnati, travel over the river and through the woods to this enchanting natural playground.

Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington