Bearcats Continue Hot Streak Against Cowboys and Move Up in AP Rankings

The Bearcats were on the road this weekend, taking on Oklahoma State in Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Ranked #24 with a 5-1 record, Cincinnati confidently took on the 1-5 Cowboys. Though not off to a great start to the season, the Cowboy crowd and the students were out in full force.

The Bearcats jumped out to an early lead with the help of Cyrus Allen, who completed a 26-yard touchdown pass. Sorsby found Allen once again, as he ran 14 yards to put the Bearcats up by two scores.

The Cowboys found their offense, starting the next drive with a 41-yard run. Quarterback Sam Jackson V ran in to score their first touchdown of the game.

Cincinnati’s next drive was a quick one. Joe Royer with a 27-yard touchdown reception. The defense kept that momentum going. On a Fourth-and-One on the Cincinnati six-yard line, the Bearcats stuffed the run, forcing a turnover on downs. A big moment with just a few minutes left in the half and only up by one score.

Cincinnati scored again to end the half. The drive featured an insane 33-yard pass to WR Noah Jennings. Capping the drive once again with a short touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen. The Bearcats went into halftime with a 28-10 lead, scoring on every possession.

However, things got off to a rough start in the third quarter. Unlike the first half, every possession resulted in a punt. Incompletions left and right. Little to no gains on the ground. Oklahoma State scored, applying massive pressure to Sorsby and the offense.

With the third quarter behind them, the Bearcats found their footing offensively in the fourth. Sorsby found Jeff Caldwell for a 38-yard reception while sandwiched in between two defenders. On the Oklahoma State one-yard line, Sorsby ran the ball, throwing himself at the defense and spinning his way into the endzone.

With about seven minutes left in the game, Cincinnati, up 35-17, found themselves at their own 13-yard line. Matthew McDoom picked the ball in the endzone, running 100 yards for a touchdown, which sealed the game.

Oklahoma State fumbled the ball on the next drive. Cincinnati scored again to end it all with a 49-17 victory. Oklahoma State falls to 1-6 as the Bearcats improve to 6-1 and move up the ranks to #21 in this week’s AP poll.

Cincinnati’s first ranked play of the season occurred as an away game in primetime. Although it was against a 1-5 team, the team held its composure under the lights and navigated the game as usual. Brendan Sorsby was 20/29 with 270 yards and three touchdowns. Cyrus Allen had 37 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s great to see Sorsby have so many reliable targets. Jeff Caldwell, the hero in previous weeks, had three receptions and 54 yards, while Junior Wide Receiver Noah Jennings had 63 receiving yards. Tight End Joe Royer led the team with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The defense did a great job adding insurance. Matthew McDoom’s 100-yard Pick Six does a good job setting the tone for the attitude of the defense, as Oklahoma State’s next drive was a fumble turnover.

#21 Cincinnati returns to Nippert Stadium on Satruday, Oct 26 to play the 4-3 Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. for UC Homecoming.