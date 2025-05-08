Asian Eats!: Our Favorite Thai Restaurants

Photograph by Chris von Holle

Teak Sushi & Thai Cuisine

Teak recently made a comeback and while its location has changed, much of its menu of authentic Thai dishes have stayed the same. The edamame (steamed soybeans with sea salt) makes the perfect light snack for the table and the crispy pork belly (served with mixed Asian vegetables, kimchi, anise glaze) is a popular house special. After you’re done, you’ll need to stroll through nearby Washington Park to work off the calories. 1200 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-8325

Thai Express

At this carry-out joint, you’ll find a homey-feeling kitchen cooking up authentic Thai dishes from a menu packed with variety. Start your meal with the veggie spring rolls (crispy, filled with mixed vegetables, and served with a tangy dipping sauce) before loading up on the fan favorite the Kao pad (Thai-style fried rice with onions, tomato, green onions, egg, your choice of protein). 213 W. McMillan St., Clifton Heights, (513) 651-9000

Lemon Grass

Settle in and enjoy some wine or sake from the bar before your meal in this warm, inviting east side institution. The menu is filled with entrées grouped by protein type, curries, noodle dishes, soups, and salads. The basil-based dishes feature Thai basil leaves, which are bitter and more aromatic than your run-of-the-mill basil. Don’t leave without trying the sticky rice with mango and green tea ice cream. 2666 Madison Rd., Hyde Park, (513) 321-2882

Asiana Thai and Sushi

After more than two decades in business, Asiana boasts market-fresh ingredients and full-flavored cooking. The crispy pad Thai with the restaurant’s signature crispy noodles, bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, ground peanut, and your choice of protein) and the mango curry (mild yellow curry with onions, carrots, bell pepper, snow peas, and mango) are some of the top-tier dishes here. 3922 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park, (513) 351-0999

Wild Ginger Asian Bistro

The traditional fried rice and pad Thai are recommended, but don’t skip ordering an appetizer (or two). With starters like chicken potstickers (pan-fried chicken and vegetables dumplings served with ginger-soy sauce), wild ginger lettuce wraps (with your choice of protein tossed in hoisin sauce, celery, carrot, and water chestnut) and crispy tofu are just some of many options to start your meal. 3655 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park, (513) 533-9500

Thai Namtip

The traditional decor and wood accents in Thai Namtip make visitors feel as though they’re dining in someone’s home, and the service is just as friendly. The pad kee mao (wide rice noodles stir-fried in soy sauce with bamboo shoots, carrots, sweet peppers, Thai spices), otherwise known as drunken noodles, hit the spot while the lunch special (all entrées are served with your choice of spring roll or soup of the day) is a deal worth the trip. 5461 N. Bend Rd., Monfort Heights, (513) 481-3360