Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 9-11

Embed from Getty Images

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, but moms aren’t the only ones who can enjoy themselves. Check out some of the many cool events taking place around town.

Vlasic Classic Pickleball Tournament

Some of the country’s greatest picklers are coming to Cincy to face off in the annual five-day tournament at Sawyer Point. Amateurs will play alongside professionals in the gauntlet that includes singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches. Premium tickets to this official Association of Pickleball Players event are $125. Fri, May 9-Sun, May 11, Sawyer Point Pickleball Courts, 815 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

BURRITOFEST Music Festival

Self-described as “Cincinnati’s weirdest and most eclectic music festival,” BURRITOFEST is back to take over The Comet. From Thursday to Sunday, you’ll be able to catch some of best and most unique names in local music like Siri Imani, Jess Lamb, and sappha alongside bigger national artists like Cannibal Ox and Mr. Phylzzz. It may not be an actual burrito festival, but burritos will be available for purchase. Thurs, May 8-Sun, May 11, The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Rumble at Rhinegeist

The OTR brewery will be transformed into the ultimate ring for a night of live independent professional wrestling. There will be at least five matches including a tag-team fight and the main event between former WWE star Mustafa Ali and TNA standout Zachary Wentz. Tickets are currently GA standing room only and attendees must be at least 21. Fri, May 9, 8 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

May Farm Fest

Gorman Heritage Farm is celebrating spring with the annual May Farm Fest featuring animal encounters, hayrides, face painting, live music, yoga, vendors, and more. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors with VIP parking available for $30. Sat, May 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Rd., Evendale

Gothica Botanica Butterfly Show Opening Weekend

This year’s Butterfly Show, Gothica Botanica, features Gothic architecture, stained glass, shadowy black foliage, dark flowers, gargoyles, and, of course, plenty of vibrant butterflies. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for kids, and free for children four years old and younger as well as Krohn volunteers. The show runs through Aug 10. Sat, May 10-Sun, May 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Spring Crafty Supermarket

Music Hall’s ballroom will be packed with 100 makers and vendors for this indie craft market. You’ll be able to find everything from craft rugs by April Rugs to hand-spun and dyed yarn by Tasha’s Tangled Creations to outdoor goods by The Pastimes. This perfect opportunity to find a unique Mother’s Day gift is free to peruse. Sat, May 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Doug Benson Live

Comedian and podcaster Doug Benson is returning to the Commonwealth Sanctuary to record two live shows. The first will be Doug Loves Movies at 4 p.m. where he and a group of comedians will discuss and play games about movies. Then at 7:30 p.m. he’ll host Benson Movie Interruption where the comedians will watch and rip apart a movie chosen and brought in by the audience. Sat, May 10, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Commonwealth Sanctuary, 522 5th Ave., Dayton, KY

FC Cincinnati AAPI Night

The Orange and Blue and Asianati are coming together for a special celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. Festivities begin pre-match at Washington Park from 4-6:30 p.m. with Asian food, games, cultural performances, and informational booths. Once at the 7:30 game, you’ll be able to watch FCC take on Austin FC with your exclusive AAPI Night rally towel and exclusive poster while enjoying special dishes from Bibigo. Sat, May 10; Pre-Match in the Park: 4-6:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Game: 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Mother’s Day at the Cincinnati Zoo

Moms get into the zoo free for Mother’s Day! They can enjoy their special day alongside some of the zoo’s famous moms like Bibi the hippo, Lightning the sloth, and Gilda the bonobo. Plus, General Electric Credit Union will be handing out free wildflower seeds while supplies last. Sun, May 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at Bloom

At this special drag brunch, you’ll be having fun with your mom and several certified Mothers. Jessica Dimon will host the show featuring Kora Sline, Amaya Sexton, Nala Jones, Evelyn Everything, Glitz, and Chasity Marie—the newly crowned Mx. Cincinnati Pride. Tickets are $47 for a table seat or $38 for a bar seat and include a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. Sun, May 11, 11 a.m., Bloom OTR, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine