Asian Eats!: Our Favorite Chinese Restaurants

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Uncle Yip’s

If you’re looking for authentic Cantonese cuisine, Uncle Yip’s in Evendale is the real deal. The no-frills dining room fills up fast during lunch _and dinner, but by far, the restaurant is known for its legendary weekend dim sum service. From steamed shrimp dumplings to pan-fried turnip cake with Chinese sausage, these dim sum favorites, served from push carts, offer bold flavors with a creative twist. 10736 Reading Rd., #2529, Evendale, (513) 733-8484

Blue Gibbon Chinese Restaurant

Blue Gibbon has been a Cincinnati staple for more than 40 years, delivering old-school charm and comforting Chinese fare. Familiar classics like wonton soup, spring rolls, and sesame chicken as well as a healthy variety of vegetarian dishes keep regulars coming back. But if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, go for the salt and pepper calamari or the Peking pork loin. 1231 Tennessee Ave., Paddock Hills, (513) 641-4100

Oriental Wok

Walking into Oriental Wok’s Ft. Mitchell location feels like being transported to a swanky hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, with koi ponds and a bounty of red paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling. The menu balances traditional Chinese cuisine with chef’s specialties like Cantonese lobster and asparagus stir-fry. The chicken lettuce wraps and Mongolian beef are must-tries. 317 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, (859) 331-3000; 2444 Madison Rd., #104, Hyde Park, (513) 871-6888

KungFood AmerAsia

This quaint and quirky gem is as much about personality as it is about whimsical Asian fusion fare. Walls covered in vibrant pop art and a laid-back vibe set the stage for some of the best pad Thai in the city. Be sure to get the piquant Dragon’s Breath wontons, stuffed with pork, steamed or fried, and topped with chili paste, hot chili oil, and cilantro. 521 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 261-6121

Great Tang

Don’t let the suburban locale fool you. Great Tang surprises with authentic, wide-ranging Chinese and Sichuanese-style cuisine. The vibe is quiet and upscale, yet great for dinner with younger children or a weekend lunch with friends. It offers generous portions of classics such as General Tso’s chicken as well more daring fares like sliced dry stir-fried bullfrog in hot pot. 7340 Kingsgate Way, West Chester Twp., (513) 847-6097