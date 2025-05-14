Asian Eats!: Cincinnati’s Spiciest Asian Dishes

Illustration by Stefanie Hadiwidjaja

When it comes to spicy food, Nikki Tran, a guest representative for local Asian American cultural organization Asianati, is something of a connoisseur. “I grew up eating and loving spicy food,” she says. “I really enjoy the flavor and heat. If it’s an option to add spice, I will always take it!” We asked her about her favorite local hot dishes.

Orange chicken and ho fun noodles at KungFood Amerasia (521 Madison Ave., Covington, 859-261-6121): “The flavors here are unique. Quite different than what you’re used to in most Chinese restaurants. The spice level is no joke! Most of my friends order a level 0 or 1 here. Even I can only do a maximum of level 3 here.”

Pad see ew at Numprik Thai Lao (214 S. Main St., Monroe, 513-995-9365): “The regular spice levels are 0–5. However, there’s a ‘secret’ spice level for those who can handle a lot of spice—levels 6–25 called ‘Fire Breathing Dragon’ spice.”

Dry fried chili chicken and spicy boiled fish filets at Sichuan Chili (10400 Reading Rd., #205b, Evendale, 513-376-7223): “One of the best, most authentic Sichuan spots in town. Pro tip: ask for the Chinese menu.”

Chicken pad Thai at Thai Express (213 W. McMillan St., Clifton Heights, 513-651-9000): “They are known to have the best chicken pad Thai in town! It comes mild but can add spice level 1–10.”

Chicken 65 at Indian Spice Train (7165 Liberty Centre Dr., West Chester Twp., 513-402-1401): “Most people aren’t familiar with this dish from Indian restaurants but Chicken 65 is a popular South Indian Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies. It’s very spicy!”

Other favorites of Tran’s include “red hot pepper” Korean fried chicken at CM Chicken (7206 Towne Centre Dr., Liberty Twp., 513-779-2626) and Szechuan hot and spicy sliced beef rice noodle soup at Ten Seconds Noodle (7606 Cox Ln., West Chester Twp., 513-644-2674)