Try These Hearty Artisanal Loaves From Local Bakeries

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Spelt Freekeh

This El Camino Baking Co. product is fire-roasted, cracked, and made into a porridge before being poured into a mix of house milled spelt and Kentucky rye berries, and fermented into a sourdough starter. 5915 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, (513) 996-0199

Ciabatta

Allez Bakery is known for its delectable sandwiches but a big part of that is due to its bread. The chewy ciabatta is one of six to 14 varieties that are made fresh daily. 1208 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-6700

Pane Italiano

This classic bread is made with traditional bread flour and durum flour, the same type used in certain al dente pastas. Blue Oven Bakery makes many a delicious loaf but this rustic favorite goes with any meal. 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Arcade Sourdough

Ryan Morgan of Sixteen Bricks named this bread after the bakery where he learned how to make it (the defunct Arcade Bakery in New York City). He adjusted the recipe to use local rye and white wheat grains for an Ohio touch. Various

Country Loaf

This small-batch bread from two seven two is made with wheat, white, and locally milled einkorn flours. The einkorn gives it a softer texture and a buttery yellow color. 272 Ludlow Ave., Clifton, (513) 429-2806