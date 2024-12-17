Architectural Revival in North Avondale

Photo courtesy of Daniel Ziegler- Nextdoor Photos

Address: 952 Marion Ave., North Avondale

Price: $799,999

This five-bed, five-bath North Avondale home is as grand as its 4,500-square-foot size suggests. Its symmetrical Neoclassical Revival design is exemplified through towering columns on either side of the front door and a prominent pediment above the doorway, forming a pitched roof. Through the front door lies a spacious foyer, complete with matching columns, decorative leaded-glass windows, and a sweeping staircase to the home’s second level.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Ziegler- Nextdoor Photos

This magnificent home boasts many recent improvement, including an updated laundry room complete with new washer and dryer, an automatic blinds system in the front of the home, and a fresh coat of paint on both the interior and exterior. The home boasts five total fireplaces (three of which were converted to gas in 2007), in its office, living room, primary bedroom, dining room, and second-floor bedroom.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Ziegler- Nextdoor Photos

On the first floor, the office comes with its own library, equipped with gorgeous custom built-ins for displaying books and prized possessions. The kitchen, also recently updated, offers a sitting area at its center island, a butler’s pantry, and a cozy dining nook. The second-floor primary bedroom comes with a full en suite bath. Lit up by a wall-length set of windows, the bath features a separate shower and bathtub, as well as two sinks, and a sit-down vanity. A spacious walk-in closet with built-in wardrobes offers plenty of space to hang garments and store shoes.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Ziegler- Nextdoor Photos

Also on the property is a detached two-car garage, accessible through a circular drive leading to the home’s main entrance. The walkout basement offers ample storage and easy access to the drive, right beneath a sizable first-floor deck, perfect for hosting guests.