A Villa Hills Manse That Once Housed a Legend

Address: 835 Rosewood Dr., Villa Hills

Listing Price: $1,950,000

Just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati sits a Northern Kentucky manse with an impressive origin story: Built in 1977, the address was the personal home of builder Matth Toebben of Toebben Properties. He founded his company in 1955, two years after he emigrated from Germany with just $10 in his pocket.

By 1958, Toebben Properties had purchased 180 acres in Northern Kentucky that would become Country Squire Estates, a development now home to more than 40 custom houses valued from $300,000 to more than $3 million. According to listing agent and Huff Realty Senior Vice President Susan Huff, Country Squire is widely known as “the Indian Hill of Northern Kentucky.” This was where, in the 1970s, with his building empire well under way, Toebben set to creating his own personal estate.

At six acres, this property’s scale is impressive, beginning with its long driveway setting the home off from the road. The house itself totals 8,500 square feet, with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half-baths. It is both comfortable and elegant, with unique custom touches like a grand foyer entrance with columns, gleaming marble tile, and a carved arched mahogany door wrapped in stained glass (a colorful touch repeated in multiple areas throughout the home).

The first floor includes a sprawling primary suite with two walk-in closets and a walk-in shower. Upstairs are four more large bedrooms, and the basement features a finished rec room and bar. The family room is trimmed with hand-hewn wooden beams, solid black walnut paneling, and hickory plank flooring, plus a wood-burning fireplace with hand-cut local fieldstone. The eat-in kitchen features the same stained glass treatment in its large box window and a center island with granite countertop completes the space. Outside, look for a three-car garage with an attached workshop, plus a charming backyard gazebo set off from the sizable tiled patio.