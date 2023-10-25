This Local Mom Has A “Simply Savage” Social Media Empire

After downloading the app four years ago, Cincinnati native Heather “Savagemomlife” became a TikTok sensation known for her “to the comments” videos, where she reacts to the hilarious and absurd comment sections on viral videos. Loved for her quick wit and huge heart, she has amassed over 5.6 million followers in addition to the listeners of her iHeartRadio podcast, Simply Savage.

What has the journey to “fame” felt like for you? It does not resonate with me the way it resonates with other people … I don’t hang my hat on that. I don’t go to bed at night like “I’ve got 5.6 million people that follow me on one platform.” I just look at it as, “Oh my gosh, I have this giant family that’s amazing and gets to hang out with me and I get to hang out with them.”

How would you define being an “influencer?” I feel like there’s a responsibility that we have as, the word is thrown around now, “influencers.” I don’t want to be an influencer of “Oh, I just want you guys to buy products.” I want to be an influencer of being a good human and being able to see the light in the darkness and things like that.

You have the title “mom” in your username, but your content doesn’t strictly center around your child. What is the story behind that? I jokingly made up the name “Savagemomlife.” When I first got on TikTok, everything was “savage.” Savage love and savage this and “I’m a savage.” So I was trolling people with the name. I don’t feel like I need to drag my kid in the middle of my content all the time. I don’t need to rely on him, and that was something that I think was very important in any relationship, in parenthood, in anything. There is a you. There is a child. And then there is you and your child.

What advice would you give to someone starting out and wanting to build a following? Stay true to yourself. No amount of money or other creators or famous friends should change who you are and the path that you’re going down. If you are hoping to have a large platform, what is your mission behind it? Are you hoping to bring joy? Are you hoping to just bring laughter? Are you hoping to bring awareness to something? Find out what your purpose is and stay true to that.

What inspired you to start your podcast? It’s an easier way for people to get access to me. It’s more individualized. I’m not reading comments on a live feed. It is very direct. There’s a plan, there’s a point that I’m trying to make, and I can get to that point without all the little mini interruptions.

What is your favorite type of content to make? I love the funny content because the reactions are real. I film videos and if I don’t think they’re funny and I don’t get a laugh out of it, I just erase it and move on to the next video that I genuinely think is funny. So, I love the funny content, but I absolutely love being able to connect and help people too.

How would you describe your content to someone new to your page? People come in and stick around for the funny and the quick wit and humor that I have, and they fall in love with me for the heart that I have.

What’s the greatest thing you’ve gained from your social media career? The fact that I’m able to stay home with my son. And that the community that’s come out of this is like no other.