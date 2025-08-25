A Secluded Sanctuary in East Walnut Hills

Photograph by Zac Guyer with Studio Twenty Six Photography

Address: 2740 Cleinview Ave., East Walnut Hills

Price: $850,000

Sitting on the corner of Cleinview Avenue and Madison Road, the Seventh Presbyterian Church was once a fixture of the neighborhood. Built in 1886, it weathered many changes in East Walnut Hills. In 1971, a fire destroyed much of the church, but the steeple and front vestibule survived the blaze. A new addition was constructed, though membership continued to decline over the years until the congregation finally closed its doors in 2009. Developers tore down the addition, carefully preserving what remained of the original structure, and built Sanctuary Court.

The enclave of nine townhomes shares a central courtyard. There’s a sense of peacefulness that remains on the property, and it feels secluded—no small feat in this vibrant, busy area. The style of the homes is modern, but the masonry detailing is directly inspired by the steeple and vestibule. Though contemporary, the stones and bricks share a light color with weather-worn texture that mirrors the historic portions, so there is no jarring disconnect between old and new.

2740 Cleinview Ave. claims the prime corner location. Thanks to its enviable position, it enjoys architectural features that the other units do not, like an arched window with Dalle de Verre stained glass in the study/office. Located just off the living room, the kaleidoscope of colors can be seen from multiple vantage points as you move through the open floor plan. A sliding glass door allows the study to be closed off for a quiet workspace, without disrupting the rainbow-like feature.

“It is an elegant floor plan that is full of character,” says listing agent Julia Wesselkamper, partner to lead agent Kelly Schneider. The three-story home offers two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,466 square feet. A brick accent wall stretches from the dining nook through to the living room, which gives the open space a cohesive feel and lends the right touch of texture. In the kitchen, custom cabinetry provides ample storage, while the large island can easily seat four or more.

There’s a wonderful flow to outdoor spaces. A charming Juliet balcony can be accessed via French doors in the primary bedroom. Off the living room, a large, cantilevered deck provides an ideal area to unwind or entertain. Both spaces include hideaway screen doors to allow the fresh air in while keeping the bugs out.

One amenity can’t be seen, but the savings will certainly be felt. The new owner will enjoy a $400,000 LEED Silver tax abatement through 2033, which makes the home an “intelligent purchase,” according to Wesselkamper. 2740 Cleinview Ave. blends architectural interest and energy efficiency beautifully. In the two-car garage, there is wiring ready for EV hookup.

Whether walking or driving, the location will suit your needs—and likely enhance your social calendar. It’s just minutes to Eden Park or any of the delights East Walnut Hills has to offer. Think of it as a little slice of townhome heaven.