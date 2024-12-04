A Newport Home Fit For a General

Photographs courtesy Lee Robinson

Built in 1837, the home of General James Taylor faces the southeast side of Newport from its perch atop Third Street’s rise. Known as Belle Vue, it’s on the market for the first time in decades, ready to welcome a new owner.

For many years, General Taylor lived on his property in a simple log cabin. His son, James Taylor Jr., purchased the surrounding land and founded the city of Newport. He and his wife, Keturah Moss Leitch, commissioned Benjamin Henry Latrobe—an accomplished architect credited with such icons as the U.S. Capitol Building and parts of the White House—to design a grand home for their family to live in. The house itself, included on the National Registry of Historic Places, embodies southern charm and luxury.

Though the mansion was used as a law office for many years, the most recent owner renovated much of the house to bring it back into residential use. Sleek Italian style in the kitchen and bathrooms—complete with variegated marble and top-of-the-line appliances—provide a contrast to the original fixtures in the rest of the home.

Intricate woodwork and molding elevate every corner. Original stained glass windows are featured in several locations, and chandeliers ranging from ultra-modern to classically antique decorate the ceilings—some of which are over 17 feet high.

One feature of the home is a little harder to spot. Fire inspectors performing routine safety checks in the late 2010s discovered a 16-inch layer of sand between the first and second floors. This peculiar detail was added to the mansion in 1837 as the home was rebuilt after being burned down. The secret sand deposit was intended to act as a fire suppressant.

The widow’s walk on the top of the home allows a great view of the Ohio River. It was this sweeping panorama that gave the home its nickname (it means “beautiful view” in French).

Sotheby’s International Realty estimates that more than $1.4 million and 14,000 hours of labor were needed to complete updates and renovations to the house. In 2023, it received the Preservation Hero Award from Newport Excellence in Preservation Awards.

