A Minor League Baseball That’s Major League Fun

Photograph by Emma Fletcher courtesy Louisville Bats

As a baseball fan living in Northern Kentucky, I’m quite spoiled. Not only are my beloved Cincinnati Reds a stone’s throw from my house (seriously—I can see the Friday night fireworks from my front lawn), but I’m also 15 minutes from the Florence Y’alls and just over an hour from the Louisville Bats.

The Louisville Bats are the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The Bats are a minor league team that’s the last rung up the ladder to the major leagues. Many of the Reds on the current roster have spent time playing with the Bats, from Matt McClain and Spencer Steer to Elly de la Cruz, and former Reds favorites like Adam Dunn and Joey Votto also donned Bats jerseys.

I know this because I’m a big baseball fan and so is my 12-year-old kiddo, Harvey. Right now, Hunter Greene and Will Benson are playing at Louisville Slugger Field to work back up into the Reds roster, which, as a freelancer who often feels like my career’s been two steps forward, one step back, is something I deeply relate to and want to support. Knowing TJ Friedl would be leading off for the Bats game on June 24, I decided to take the crew on an impromptu field trip to Louisville Slugger Field to support our favorite centerfielder.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Now, I’ve been to lots of baseball stadiums and I really think the stadium supports the experience. As a Cincinnati girl, I am partial to riverfront views and a wide open skyline. Louisville Slugger Field had both, in spades. The field was stunning and the accessibility—parking is right across the street and the stadium is smaller than a major league park—was a plus.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Inside the ballpark, we found ourselves close to the field and felt like we were part of the action. The vibe was fun and super family friendly, with lots of games and interactive elements in between innings. (Buddy Bat, the Bats’ mascot, really brought it with the vibes and dance moves.)

But we came for the game, and it was a good one. While the Louisville Bats ultimately lost to the St. Paul Saints 3-4, back-to-back Bats homers in the eighth inning made it a really awesome experience. And Harvey caught a fly ball, too!

Baseball is a quintessential summer experience and if you’re local, a game at Louisville Slugger Field is a must. Cheering on Reds who’ve moved to Triple A is such a lovely thing to do and watching players that will, hopefully, play at Great American Ball Park is thrilling.

Oh, and while you’re in Louisville, a visit to the field’s eponymous baseball bat factory, home to the biggest bat—and glove!—in the world, is pretty thrilling, too.

Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St., Louisville