A Lavish Covington Condo In the Crown of The Ascent

If Carrie Bradshaw decided to move to Northern Kentucky, we know exactly where she’d hang up her Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps: Inside the massive walk-in closet crowning this condo at The Ascent.

Perched on the 14th floor and clocking in at more than 3,000 square feet, the three-bedroom unit wouldn’t be at all out of place in any Sex and the City scene with its panoramic skyline views, ultra-modern feminine finishes, and Manhattan-quality amenities.

This space isn’t bashful. The entryway’s floor-to-ceiling nude wall sculpture (it’s tame…ish) is just the first of several art pieces scattered like spicy little Easter eggs throughout, from the lipstick-wallpapered half-bath to the full-frontal-à-la-pop-art in the guest suite. But don’t mistake all these bold artistic touches for raunchiness—it’s all in good taste, throwing color and interest into a space that’s otherwise metallic and monochromatic.