A Home With Heart

2233 Burnet Ave., Mt. Auburn, $429,000

Photograph courtesy eXp Realty

Burnet Avenue stretches south from Avondale through the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and University campuses, past the famous Vernon Manor (The Beatles slept there!) and over Reading Road, finally ending in the neighborhood of Mt. Auburn, just a quick jaunt to the Art Climb Steps at Cincinnati Art Museum. It’s a busy street that runs through some of the greatest hits of uptown Cincinnati.

Along the way, on one of the quieter residential blocks, you’ll find this stately brick Victorian. It was built in 1895, making it one of the older homes in the region. But you’ll notice right away that the 3,000-square-foot house has a new lease on life. In 2020, the sellers (the home went under contract on February 21) did a full remodel, making it over from top to bottom. They painted the original exterior brick a dark gray, and chose a dark, almost black shade for the trim. Though it fits in with its neighbors, many of which sport extravagant turrets and towers, decorative picture windows, and elaborate porches, 2233 Burnet is a standout sophisticate.

Photograph courtesy eXp Realty

If you’re worried about historical integrity, don’t: The commitment to the home’s original identity is clear from the first steps inside. “The owners saved almost everything,” says eXp Realty listing agent Tatiana Nazarova. This includes several interior brick chimney pieces and fireplaces and most of the woodwork inside the home.

Some of the don’t-miss original features of this 129-year-old home include functioning pocket doors, exquisite door handles and locks, and spiral staircases.

Photograph courtesy eXp Realty

Remodeling firm GS Construction led the renovation, making restrained choices to balance preservation with modern living. “They opened [a wall] between the kitchen and dining room to create more space,” Nazarova explains. And the third floor is now a splendid primary suite with a large bedroom and a gorgeously-appointed bathroom.

Nasarova emphasizes the care that went into the home’s remodel: “It was not just a flip,” she says. “They lived there. They had their first child there. They put their whole heart into it.”

See more photos of this home below: