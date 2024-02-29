A Gilligan’s Irish Three-Way

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

From the team behind Westwood’s Ivory House, Gilligan’s on the Green brings Irish and American cuisine to the bar. Pub favorites abound in the converted firehouse (burgers, pretzels with beer cheese, grilled chicken, Reubens), but Irish bites—like fish and chips, Galway spicy mussels, and potato and leek soup—balance the menu.

One dish brings the best of each side of the Atlantic together with local flavor. The Cincy Shepherd’s Pie (Cincinnati chili–rubbed beef, sweet corn, peas, cheddar cheese, and whipped potato crust) blends two comfort classics into a new darling. This is the entrée for anyone who’s ever had a three-way and thought, “This could use more potato.” Melted cheddar cheese crowns the dish, crisping on the sides and thick enough to cut with a knife as it cools, keeping the whipped potatoes soft and fluffy. Sweet corn and peas add texture and variety to the beef and potatoes, while the chili seasons every bite, elevating a good shepherd’s pie into a rich, decadent meal. There’s more than enough spice to make you sniff before you finish, in true Cincinnati chili fashion.

If you want to keep in the Irish spirit, go for a boxty, a traditional fried pancake of grated and mashed potato. It’s a crisp and creamy classic. There’s a side of ketchup if you’re feeling particularly American, but it’s nicely seasoned and savory all on its own.

400 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, (513) 510-5995, gilligansonthegreen.com