A Ft. Mitchell Manse is Ready to Host Your Next Party

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

Address: 114 W. Maple Ave., Ft. Mitchell

Price: $1,890,000

As the millennium approached, luxury Northern Kentucky home builder Tim Burks Builder had an eye for style and quirks. It didn’t disappoint when it designed this 1997 mansion, as part of a tour of luxury homes called Homefest. Now, 114 W. Maple Ave. is back in all its glory, on the market nearly thirty years later.

Homes built by Burks are known for their woodwork and unique trim. Houzz even reports that founder Tim Burks himself crafts all the trim due to his work as a carpenter prior to creating his company. If you tour this beauty, keep an eye out for enchanting details like natural woodwork, crown molding, built-in bookcases, five fireplaces, a two-story foyer, and granite countertops.

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

When approaching the front of this home, you’ll be awed by the grand staircase, the expansive front porch leading to the double front doors, and the regal Greek-like columns surrounding it. The symmetry and size of the outside of the mansion feel regal before even entering its impressive 9,152 square feet.

Step inside and look up! The gorgeous wainscot ceiling in the foyer speaks to the unique handcrafted features throughout the home. As you move room to room, you’ll note arched doorways complemented by elaborate trim.

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

This home is ready for a large, multigenerational family, or one that is ready to entertain and host overnight guests on the regular, featuring nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms (seven full, and 2 half-baths). The four finished levels include a lower-level media room complete with an intimate movie theater. The main room is an open concept plan, with clear sight lines to the living room and kitchen, excellent light, and a long island to accommodate more guests for get-togethers. A formal sitting room features an exquisitely crafted fireplace overlooking mature pine trees in a wooded yard.

The outdoor entertainment areas include beautiful stonework over a kitchen oven, and ample parking for hosting parties. Current homeowners Tim and Therese Anne Matthews most love how it “accommodates large crowds,” they share.

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

But it’s not all about the main event—Maple Avenue also possesses a guest house, which features a caterer’s kitchen and kitchenette, tile room, and a separate bathroom. The carriage house was finished in 2008, built by Bob Necamp. “The carriage home that was added later is nestled in the woods and feels like you are in your own private tree house,” says listing agent Susan Huff.

Because it was built for Homefest, Huff adds that 114 W. Maple Ave. is “loaded with upgrades,” and ready to show off at your next party.