A Disappointing Lost Lead For Bearcat Football

Not an amazing weekend to be a Cincinnati sports fan. Week two of the College Football season and week one of the NFL season. Excitement was at an all-time high, as the Bearcats came off a win in week one, and the Bengals had a fresh start. The delight was squashed as the Bearcats fell to the Pitt Panthers 28-27, and the Bengals lost to the New England Patriots 16-10.

The Bearcat’s momentum in the first quarter was sparked by Josh Minkins’ interception in the end zone. This was followed by a more than 50-yard touchdown reception from Sorsby to Jamoi Mayes to put the Bearcats up early. Sorsby’s precise passing and impressive first half instilled confidence in Nippert stadium, which was packed to the gills with a red out in effect.

The Bearcats led 17-6 at the half. They scored a touchdown and field goal in the third quarter to add a nicely sized cushion to their lead. Up by 21, the offense and defense seemed to disappear.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein, making just his second start in his college career, threw touchdown passes on back to back to back drives. Pitt picked up the pace, enough to tire out Cincinnati. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored a go-ahead field goal to win the game.

This finish is excruciating considering Bearcats kicker Carter Brown missed a field goal from 25 yards in the second quarter. It’s the second game in a row that routine field goals have been missed. These errors did not have consequences for UC in week one against Towson but lead to a stinging one point loss and a wake-up call in week two.

Obviously, this team has some work to do, and some elements need way more attention in practice. But the Bearcats have potential, and a lot of talent. Sorsby threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns, and had no interceptions. The crowd was into it. Running back Corey Kiner had 20 carries for 149 yards. Dontay Corleone had six tackles and a sack. The explosive plays existed in the first half. The defense made stops when they needed to early in the game. The Bearcats were firing on all cylinders.

All that being said, special teams continue to be an issue. Routine field goals should not be missed. The team needs to finish the game, and not be complacent with what they accomplished earlier. Cincinnati travels to Oxford on Saturday to take on Miami (OH), a longtime rival. Hopefully, they can diagnose their issues and give themselves a tune-up before taking on a team they spent years dominating.