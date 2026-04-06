A Century of Charm in a North Avondale Georgian Revival

Photograph by Wow Photography

Address: 4009 Beechwood Ave., North Avondale

Price: $1,300,000

For nearly 75 years, the late L.V. Marks was a prominent figure in Cincinnati’s shoe manufacturing industry. A Queen City resident his entire life, he eventually branched out to found his own successful company, L.V. Marks & Sons, that operated for the first half of the 20th century, celebrating its golden anniversary in 1950. The company manufactured women’s shoes, particularly walking boots (a popular style at the time), dress shoes, and some children’s shoes. They were sold across the country. Marks passed away in 1951.

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His former home at 4009 Beechwood Ave. is currently for sale. Even from the street, its impressive stature is a telltale sign of the bygone gilded age affluence. If walls could talk in these glorious mansions, imagine the stories they would tell. Built in 1909, the Georgian Revival commands a half-acre lot on a quiet, tree-lined street in North Avondale. A circular driveway and simple, tasteful landscaping allow the home’s architecture to take center stage. With classic red brick, robust columns, limestone lintels, and flawless symmetry, it’s a timeless beauty.

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“Meticulously restored from top to bottom, this stately red brick residence blends historic architectural craftsmanship with modern luxury across 6,000+ square feet of living space,” says listing agent Heather Herr. The grandeur from outside flows seamlessly into the elegant foyer. Here, the layout follows a quintessential Georgia floorplan: a central hall that joins two side wings. It creates an impressive sense of openness, especially in a home that’s more than 100 years old.

Photograph by Wow Photography

Though the home has been thoroughly updated for modern convenience, plenty of its original features remain. You can’t move through any of the rooms too quickly, or you’re sure to miss details like the precise dentil molding atop substantial door frames that delightfully conceal pocket doors. The parlor, formal dining room, and living room each possess a unique personality, but they’re all unified in their abundance of old-world charm.

The parlor leans old school academia meets Ralph Lauren, with its bold navy blue color drenching against dark stained woodwork. It’s an incredibly cozy room, with beams overhead and a hefty fireplace. Leaded glass doors in the built-ins breaks up the expanse of woodwork, while a pair of French doors offers easy access to one of the patios.

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Across the hall, the formal dining room is a lighter, brighter space. Even though the same rich blue reappears from the parlor, it’s set against all white trim here. Two windows flank the fireplace, and each feature a charming window seat. The fireplace is painstakingly detailed, with fluted columns and delicate motifs carved into the header of the mantel.

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Connected to the dining room via French doors, the living room is generously sized and feels elegant, yet welcoming. There’s an abundance of natural light and unexpected pop of fun that appears in the bubblegum pink fireplace mantel. Wallpaper above the wainscoting brings additional interest in a small dose.

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At the opposite end of the foyer, a small stairway with a handful of steps leads to a wide landing. Built in underneath a bay of upper windows is a long, curving bench. Wainscoting serves as the backing, while delicate sconce lighting complements the gleaming hardwoods. From there, following the curve to the other side leads to the kitchen.

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For those who love to cook and entertain, this kitchen has everything you could need and then some. With a large, open layout already working in its favor, the room is further enhanced by a sizable island and plentiful prep space. A wall-to-wall, built-in butler’s pantry has been lovingly restored and serves as a stunning conversation piece (while also providing an incredible amount of storage).

Photograph by Wow Photography

In true old house form, the bedrooms feature high ceilings and spacious dimensions. There are six in all, plus three-and-a-half bathrooms. On the third floor, the possibilities are endless for an in-law or guest suite, playroom paradise for smaller children, or hangout haven for the older kids. With two bedrooms, a full bath, and living room space, it’s a wonderful bonus area that can be perfectly tailored to the needs of its new owners.